



YPSILANTI Eastern Michigan University's Fashion Marketing Innovation program will host its annual Portfolio Show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 in the EMU Student Center, Room 300, located at 900 Oakwood St. in Ypsilanti. Based on the Fashion Marketing Senior Portfolio course, the event connects students with leading companies in the fashion industry, providing invaluable networking opportunities and potential jobs and internships. Organized by the program's faculty, this annual event has become a cornerstone for students aspiring to make their mark in the fashion industry. Julie Becker, professor and director of the Textiles Research and Training Institute, and Holly Mosher, full-time lecturer, both oversee the annual portfolio exhibition and are excited about this year's exhibition. As we prepare for the upcoming show, we are excited to leverage our industry relationships and experience to provide FMI students with invaluable opportunities within the fashion industry, Mosher said. Witnessing the growth and accomplishments of our students over the past four years is truly rewarding. Their success remains at the heart of what makes this event meaningful for us. The fashion marketing innovation portfolio show has been created since 2013 and attracts more than 20 employers each year. Around 80% of fashion marketing students can get a job or internship through the event. Due to strong industry partnerships, some students are offered jobs or internships before the portfolio fair. EMU's Fashion Marketing Innovation program is committed to providing students with professional expertise in the fields of textile science, design and manufacturing. To learn more about the EMU Fashion Marketing Innovation program, visit the programs Web page . About GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology

The GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology offers world-class experiences in engineering, cybersecurity, aviation, construction management, autonomous vehicles, drone technology, aviation and other areas of study in high-demand career fields in engineering and technology. The college's mission is to cultivate the intellectual and personal growth of individuals through research-based education and diverse programs emphasizing the practical application of scientific knowledge. For more information about the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology, visit the college's website at gameabove.emich.edu . About Eastern Michigan University

Founded in 1849, Eastern is the second oldest public university in Michigan. It currently serves more than 13,000 students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, specialty, doctoral, and certificate degrees in the arts, sciences, and professions. In total, more than 300 majors, minors, and concentrations are taught in the university's colleges of arts and sciences; Business; Education; Engineering and technology; Health and social services; and its doctoral school. National publications regularly recognize EMU for its excellence, diversity and commitment to applied education. Visit the universities rankings And points of pride websites to learn more. For more information about Eastern Michigan University, visit University website. To stay up to date with University news, activities and announcements, visit EMU Today.

