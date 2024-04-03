Angel Reese declares for the WNBA draft via haute couture Vogue shoot

LSU basketball star Angel Reese revealed her plans to enter the WNBA draft during a photo shoot with Vogue.

“Of course, I like to do everything big,” the 21-year-old All-American forward told the publication in an interview published Wednesday. “I didn’t want anything to be basic.”

Normally, a college athlete hoping to break into the big leagues would choose to announce his or her draft eligibility during a traditional press conference or through a sports media outlet, but that's not who Reese is.

She's always been extremely proud of what makes her unique, like her affinity for colorful manicures and her bold sense of style, making Vogue a natural fit for the rising star.

LSU basketball star Angel Reese reveals her plans for the WNBA draft via a high-fashion photo shoot with Vogue on Wednesday. Myles Loftin/Vogue

She posed in bold high fashion pieces for her big announcement, featuring Christian Louboutin heels, a Valentino dress and more. Myles Loftin/Vogue

During her photoshoot with the famous publication, Reese proudly posed in an athletic couture outfit from Diesel paired with Reebok sneakers, a bodycon multi-colored knit dress from Zankov, a bright red Valentino dress featuring a super high slit and a set of Wales Bonners embellished with a geometric pattern.

She also dazzled in her Christian Louboutin heels and Jennifer Fisher earrings.

Reese said she was ultimately inspired to announce her plans via Vogue by tennis icon Serena Williams, who confirmed her retirement in the magazine's September 2022 issue.

Reese's decision means she plans to turn professional before finishing her fourth and final year at LSU. Getty Images

However, she said she experienced everything she could in college basketball. Getty Images

The basketball player's decision will see her leave LSU before finishing her senior year, which doesn't seem to phase her. “I did everything I wanted in college,” she says. “I won a national championship, I got [Southeastern Conference] Player of the year, I was an All-American.

“My ultimate goal is to be a pro and one of the greatest basketball players of all time. I feel like I'm ready.

The WNBA draft is scheduled for April 15. Although this is a competitive draft with only 36 spots open among 12 teams, Reese is expected to qualify.

Even if she is chosen, she will have to prove herself as if she were a college freshman again (she was benched during her first year at the University of Maryland for months due to 'a foot injury).

“I want to start from the bottom,” the NCAA record holder assured Vogue. “I want to go back to being a rookie and rebuild myself; I want to be knocked down, learn and grow to the next level.

She also said she was looking forward to competing against and working with “grown women.”

“I will work with women who have children, women who have families to support. I’m going to have to work hard every day and work,” she noted.

“And who wouldn’t want that?” I don't want anything in my life to be easy.

Reese announced that she would turn professional one day after her heartbreaking defeat in Elite Eight against Iowa, where she and her LSU teammates ended their bid to win a second straight league title.

At a press conference after the loss, she reflected on the pressures that accompanied her rise to stardom after being thrust into the spotlight for taunting her opponent Caitlin Clark in last year's championship game.

“I've been through so much. I saw so much,” she said. “I've been attacked so many times, threatened with death, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened, so many things, and I stood my ground every time.”

The WNBA draft will take place on April 15. Getty Images

Reese is expected to be one of 36 players selected. Getty Images

“I just try to defend my teammates because I don’t want them to see me badly and not be there for them.”

Reese added: “I'm still human. All this has happened since I won the national championship, and I said the other day that I haven't been happy since.

“And it sucks, but I still wouldn't change anything, and I would sit here and say I'm being myself without apologizing.”