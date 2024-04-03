Connect with us

Fashion

The 2024 clothing trends that Vogue editors are talking about this year

Among all the joyful spring shopping launches, 2024 clothing trends take a prominent place on our list. How could anyone deny a unique piece that takes the guesswork out of dressing? Whether you're attending a wedding or just want to unleash your inner street style star while running errands on the weekend (hey, you never know who you're going to run into), these are these dresses of the moment that will ensure this spring is your best dressed spring yet.

VogueClothing Trend Shopping List

On the runways, brands like Alaa, Zimmermann and Rodarte ushered in a refreshing era of romantic designs. Think pale pink dresses made from sultry sheer fabrics, floral maxis paired with unexpected cutouts, and bias-cut dresses punctuated with playful bows. Not every notable clothing trend warrants a special occasion. The ease of a big white dress like at Khaite and The Row; a striped shirt dress from Carolina Herrera or a ribbed knit tank silhouette from Magda Butrym will instantly elevate even the most mundane everyday outfit.

See for yourself in our glorious roundup of the best upcoming 2024 clothing trends.

New romance

Zimmerman

Natura lace patch tank dress

Alaa

long sleeveless turtleneck dress

Rodarte

bias cut silk crepe evening dress with velvet ribbon bow

Ulla Johnson

Dune floral pastel knit dress

Altuzarra

Brigitte long crinkled dress

Zara

ZW Collection printed shirt dress

Drop it like it's hot

Matteau

pleated ruched midi dress

Totem

pleated midi dress in organic cotton jersey

The Academy

by Marianna Armanda dress

Alexis

Kamali Strapless Combo Knit Midi Dress

Minimalist Colorblocking Approved

Ferragamo

colorblock layered midi dress

Theory

Admiral straight dress with slit sleeveless

Mara Hoffmann

Aleks two-tone midi dress

Striped shirt dresses

J Crew

Amelia long shirt dress in striped cotton poplin

Madewell

short buttoned shirt dress with collar

Carolina Herrera

belted striped shirt dress

Thinking group

Prada

logo ribbed cotton dress

Magda Butrym

crochet-appliqué ribbed cotton midi dress

Simon Miller

Albers sleeveless fringed knit midi dress

Everlane

the weekend tank dress in organic cotton

Precious Pintucks

Simkhai

Cleo ribbed cotton-blend poplin mini dress

Khaite

Wes stitched silk organza dress

Clever hook

Diotima

crochet ruffle dress

and other stories

beaded crochet mid-length dress

Sir

Atacama asymmetrical long dress

Aisling Camps

crochet leather cocoon dress

mango

100% cotton crochet dress

Mini but powerful

Norma Belle

sleeveless Pickleball dress

Saint-Agni

short ribbed knit bodycon dress

Skimmed

ribbed cotton tank mini dress

Gucci

cady silk and wool crepe dress

Treat it

