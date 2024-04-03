Art Beat: Fashion Show, Jazz in Edmonds-Woodway, Community Art Day, “Don Quixote” and Toast of Edmonds

An Edmonds-style fashion show to benefit the Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA)

5 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 Fourth Avenue North, Edmonds

Enjoy an Edmonds Kind fashion show featuring styles from local Edmonds boutiques. Spend an evening with other fashion lovers, celebrate Edmonds style and refresh your wardrobe.

The evening will begin with a fashion show in the ECA lobby hosted by Jenny Murphy, former owner of Sound Styles, and Tammy Coffing, stylist at Pear Tree Consignment.

A complimentary glass of champagne will be available upon check-in. After the show, guests will be invited on stage to view the clothing on display and place orders with merchants. A sumptuous grazing table, elegantly prepared by Rose Events owner Alexandra Rousu, formerly of Savvy Traveler, will be planned on stage.

A cash bar will also be available. Customers also receive a discount on purchases made at participating merchants throughout the weekend. Other surprises await you. Proceeds from this event will benefit ECA’s mission and programs. Order tickets here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Renowned jazz artist Dawn Clement to perform with Edmonds-Woodway High School bands

7:30 p.m., Friday, April 12, Edmonds-Woodway High School Theater, 7600 212th Street Southwest, Edmonds

The Edmonds-Woodway Music Boosters are excited to welcome jazz pianist, singer and composer Dawn Clement to the Edmonds-Woodway stage for a special engagement. The event is open to all ages and tickets will be available at the door for $15.

Clement will showcase his artistry alongside Michael Glynn on bass and Milo Petersen on drums. The program will also include performances from the award-winning and nationally recognized EWHS Jazz Ensembles.

With over two decades of experience in the contemporary music scene, Clement has seamlessly blended solo work and collaborations alongside distinguished artists such as Jane Ira Bloom and Ron Miles. Her recording credits include contributions to the Grammy-nominated band sje, and she is also recognized as a member of the renowned Estthesis Quartet.

In addition to her accomplishments as a musician, Clement is an educator at Metropolitan State University Denver, where she shares her expertise while participating in numerous jazz festivals and workshops across the country.

A graduate of Cornish College of the Arts and Vermont College of Fine Arts, Clement's passion for music continues to enrich the vibrant communities of Seattle and Denver, where she seamlessly balances her roles as a parent, composer, and advocate. local arts.

For more information, visit concert event page.

~ ~ ~ ~

Cascadia Art Museum to Host Free Community Art Day

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, Cascadia Art Museum, 190 Sunset Avenue South, #E, Edmonds

The Cascadia Art Museum will host its annual free community art day. Attendees can enjoy a sketch walk, string quartet, several short family films, as well as guided tours of current exhibitions by ambassadors, hands-on art-making activities, and a hunt for treasure.

Art for All will present a special adaptive and inclusive showcase sponsored by the Foundation for the Edmonds School District that will be a highlight. A complete calendar of activities is available on the Cascadia website.

~ ~ ~ ~

The Olympic Ballet Theater presents Don Quixote

May 4 and 5, Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Avenue North, Edmonds

Follow the adventures of Don Quixote and his mischievous companion, Sancho Panza, on a heartwarming quest for love, honor and justice in this fun bravura ballet. Staged after the production by Marius Petipa and Alexander Gorsky, this classic three-act production of Don Quixote features sets by award-winning set designer John Iacovelli. Order tickets and watch a trailer for the production here.

~ ~ ~ ~

Edmonds toast

3-7 p.m. Sunday, May 19, Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Avenue, Edmonds

Gather your friends and head to the Edmonds Waterfront Center and join in the festivities at the Toast of Edmonds celebration.

Eight incredible restaurants will be serving mini cocktails and their own unique and delicious little bites.

This is your chance to sip and taste some of Edmonds' best food and cocktails while showing your support for the Community Cafe senior meal program at the Edmonds Waterfront Center. This event also involves your votes for the best cocktail.

Cheers to an amazing event with a view that reminds us we live in an awesome place; get tickets and learn more about the fun here.

By Elizabeth Murray

Elizabeth Murray is a freelance writer grateful to call Edmonds home. When she's not busy arguing with her two kids (and husband), you can find her playing the ukulele. She can be contacted at [email protected].