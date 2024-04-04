NWA Fashion Week showcases local artists and highlights sustainable fashion | News

Model Lauren Brooke Jenkins struck a fierce pose at the end of the runway after strutting her stuff in designer Mondo Guerras' work. Jenkins, adorned from head to toe in an extravagant pewter ballgown that reflected Guerra's bold and innovative use of fabric, captivated the audience with every step she took before letting the applause wash over her. It's Northwest Arkansas Fashion Week.

NWA Fashion Week kicked off Thursday, March 28 at the Ledger in Bentonville. Attendees gathered in the event lounge and mingled with other fashion enthusiasts before taking their places behind the catwalk.

Khameria Clark and Havilland Ford, textile merchandising and design students at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, said they were excited to attend the show and eager to see the designers' full collections.

I'm ready to see how the clothes really reflect the designer, Ford said. I'm ready to see the textures, the colors, the music they choose to accompany their collection, the way they chose the hair, the makeup and see how it all comes together.

INTERFORM, a creative nonprofit whose mission is to empower local artists, opened the show with a video message emphasizing the evening's theme, community. Event hosts Jaclyn House and Tony Waller took to the podium to introduce the evening's first designer and winner of the first season of Project Runway All Stars, Mondo Guerra.

Guerra kicked off the evening with an adventurous new collection. Each piece featured a combination of bold patterns and seemed to take inspiration from '90s fashion trends. The models' looks were complete with feather accessories, crimped hair and thick-rimmed glasses.

Designer Julie Perkins was next on the catwalk, presenting her Contemporary Tradition collection, which featured traditional Native American designs paired with contemporary fashion.

Perkins' previous work at the Cherokee National History Museum inspired designs that combined modern silhouettes with traditional Native patterns, ribbons and skirts.

Following Perkins, Rainbow Fashion, a local LGBTQ+ fashion organization that provides free clothing, teamed up with designer Honnah Sartin to launch its collaborative collection, Out of the Closet. The collection aims to encourage people to be themselves and uses recycled and upcycled materials to promote environmental sustainability.

Designer Carena Hasara followed the nonprofit showcase with her Speci collection, drawing inspiration from Italian Renaissance art. Her collection combined historical garment construction techniques with modern silhouettes, Hasara said.

One of the most cohesive of the evening, Hasaras' collection featured models wearing heavy black boots and spiky hair to contrast with the sleek white and beige pieces that seemed to float down the runway.

Before intermission, Walmart debuted a new collection inspired by Y2K fashion, accompanied by a concert by local artist Jasper Logan. The collection combined Y2K trends with modern streetwear, incorporating cargo pants, head-to-toe denim, and camouflage patterns.

Designer Prajj's Oscar collection kicked off the second half of the show, which he described as being designed for a cool, downtown woman with chic style. Patrick Holcomb followed Oscar with a collection focused on sustainable fashion and repurposing second-hand clothing.

Holcomb enhanced common streetwear items with paint, dye, and artistic prints, blurring the line between art and fashion. Two models held framed prints as they walked the runway, both of which were incorporated into Holcombs designs throughout the collection to create unique designs.

The exhibition then focused on amateur designers who completed the INTERFORM Learn program. The INTERFORM Learn program offers NWA residents the opportunity to learn basic sewing skills completely free. INTERFORMs sewing workshops are accessible to everyone, whatever your level or age.

Designer and model Fei Debrum said she became involved with INTERFORM a few years ago through their Learn program, and since then she has built her own collection which will be showcased on opening night.

I just did it for myself, Debrum said, but my goal is to be able to make clothes to sell as a career because as I get older, I don't think anyone wants to hire me anymore, but it It's something I want to do. it's so exciting.

Donovan Tippet, a West Fork resident, said he got involved with INTERFORM Learn in hopes of learning how to build tents, backpacks and other outdoor gear that would help him in his career as a welder. Since participating in the program, Tippet has shown his work at Momentary and was one of the Learn designers featured on the evening program.

One day it occurred to me, Tippet said. I had this epiphany that sewing and welding seem very different because the materials are so different, but gender is the same in the sense that you lay this thing out, attach it with a machine, and make it one piece.

The evening concluded with a collection by Project Runway alumnus Viktor Luna, whose work has been featured in New York Fashion Week, Elle magazine and French Vogue.

The collection incorporated unique fabrics and structural elements into traditional men's formal wear, staying true to Luna's signature punk rock aesthetic. Luna's bold take on menswear received a standing ovation from the audience before the end of the show's opening night.

Fashion Week sponsors returned to the stage to close the show, encouraging the audience to share their favorite looks from the evening under the hashtag #Returntoform. The exhibition closed on March 30 and featured the work of even more local artists and award-winning designers, centered on themes of creativity and industry.