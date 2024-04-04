Maui Fashion Designers Weave Support Network in Solidarity Following Devastating Wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) – Driving through Wailuku, it's hard to miss Caramiya.

The clothing storefront is framed in bright pink paint and these words are prominently displayed on the main window, Fashion – Art – Made on Maui.

It's a simple message, but Caramiya is anything but particularly in the wake of the catastrophic wildfires that destroyed the town of Lahaina in August, claimed at least 101 lives and plunged Maui's economy into disarray. chaos. Despite economic difficulties, Caramiya remains strong.

The same goes for other Maui-grown fashion brands, all buoyed by the support of their community.

I've seen what Maui does. Maui supports itself, Caramiya Davies-Reid said recently at her eponymous store, which offers lovingly made dresses in a rainbow of colors. Its walls are full of life, also painted in vibrant hues that reflect the joy, love and resilience of its island.

Just before the devastating wildfires, many Maui businesses were just beginning to recover from the impacts of the COVID pandemic. Immediately after the fires, these same companies of which Caramiya was a part abandoned their commercial objectives.

Their primary effort: working to help their community heal.

Eight months after the Lahaina disaster, three Maui fashion designers who spoke to HNN said they continue to weather economic challenges, but see reason for hope.

LeRu Workshop, from Lahaina

Larissa Williams of LeRu Atelier, a Lahaina-based fashion brand, specializes in bohemian chic wedding clothing and dresses. His creations are unique and completely unique. This creates a distinct special slot to have from start to finish here on the island, she said.

Williams was one of 6,000 West Maui residents displaced by the wildfires.

She lost her home and business, located in the heart of Lahaina.

While much of her work was custom tailoring, she was preparing to launch a ready-to-wear collection of dresses made from vintage hand-printed saris when the fires broke out.

I had worked hard to create this collection that was about to launch, and then boom, it was the end, so I was slowly rebuilding again, she told Hawaii News Now.

These days, Williams says she's still learning what it means to start again.

Her work is focused on sustainability, which means recognizing the value of the vast collection of textiles, accessories and supplies she has accumulated over her career.

So now when I went back to try to piece some things together it was like $30 a yard!? You know, I think it's crazy, my offer was priceless, that's what I realized, she said.

After the fire, she moved into a room in a house her family rents in Wailuku. I'm having a little trouble getting back into the flow of things, but I'm very grateful for my space, she said.

But she maintains a positive outlook on rebuilding her life and her art. She even found a new sustainable material and medium to work with in her creative process: she began playing with coconut husk and created a series of artistic works she calls Art Nui Coconut Art.

Collecting pieces by hand from her friends' coconut farms, she found her spark in creating these one-of-a-kind works of art, using the raw materials as inspiration.

My new place is to create new art for myself. So I use what I have around me, which is sometimes fun, to create new margins to work within, she said.

Despite so much loss, she found solace and community among other Maui creatives, collaborating on styled photo shoots and creating together. A lot of my life and conversations have been just the fire, the devastation, all these details, my struggles with insurance, all of that, she said. When your brain finally has a chance to shut down, it's like you're just exhausted, and so I'm slowly discovering that a creative outlet helps heal that.

You can find his work on Instagram by clicking here.

Caramiya, from Wailuku

At Caramiya, you'll find a huge mural depicting the handprints and brushstrokes of different shoppers at a Wailuku community night. Before Caramiya opened her boutique a little over a year ago, she worried that retail would take away her job as a designer.

But she discovered the opposite.

It's also like the wilder I am, the more everyone likes it, she says. I just feel like I'm seen.

She said after the shock of the Lahaina wildfires wore off, there was an immediate rush of support to help. She was touched by how residents made sure to stop by and support her when possible.

No one was making any money and everyone was still trying to show up, she recalls.

It's really nice to be part of this community.

Before the end of the year, she took to Instagram to detail her situation and express her gratitude and fears about the future of her store.

Caramiya says one of the unique things about Maui is that the community support seems rooted in the creative community. People go out of their way to buy local, she said.

Taking advantage of this, Caramiya hosts special community nights that have even given some former Lahaina residents a much-needed creative and fun outlet.

These evenings include painting on the walls of his store.

I had people from Lahaina, they were like, I just want to like paint on your walls and be happy for a minute, and I feel like there's nothing else that can be but being open for that and then, like for me, staying out of it I thought about it and realized it wasn't a reflection of me, she said.

At these events, Caramiya displays fabric and allows the community to paint on it as well, which she then turns into clothing. These are my favorite pieces, she says.

I can't reproduce it.

Caramiyas designs are now available for purchase onlinebut you can stop by the store when you're in Wailuku and take a look.

She said visitors can also do their part.

I think one of the most important things about traveling to Maui is to be really aware of where you're going and what you're doing, she said. We need people who come here to care.

Discover Caramiya on Instagram here.

Klua, from Makawao

Nestled in Makawao, you'll find Klua, a Maui-made sustainable clothing brand created by Anna Kahalekulu, deeply inspired by her Hawaiian culture and hula.

The brand emphasizes sustainability by cutting and sewing all of its items in-house.

From the start, I knew I wanted to keep it as local as possible, Kahalekulu said. I saw it as something that was bigger than me and could have a bigger impact than me.

She also realized she could create jobs and a community with more heart that would reflect her values ​​and those of Maui residents.

Serving the Maui community is really the heart of what we do, she said.

She describes the company's clientele as primarily local.

And at Kula, they are very attentive to their waste. Instead of throwing fabric scraps into the landfill, they started selling fabric collar kits to their customers.

Kahalekulu said the Maui community has really come together in the wake of the wildfires.

The takeaway from wildfires and all of this is community; the Maui community is strong and united as much as it can be, she said. That's why we do what we do and why it's important for us to be part of our community and keep our work here.

You can shop Kahelekulus clothing styles online at their website hereand consult their Instagram here.

