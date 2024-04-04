Elizabeth Hurley in a Tom Ford cutout dress in “Watch What Happens Live”





Elizabeth Hurley put on a radiant display during her visit to Andy Cohen's “Watch What Happens Live” on Tuesday. The episode, airing Wednesday night, also features guest Brooke Shields. Elizabeth Hurley GC Images For the occasion, Hurley wore a ribbed silver Tom Ford dress with bodice cutouts and O-ring details. She accessorized with metallic platform sandals and a gray faux fur coat, along with a pair of statement earrings. Hurley wore her brunette tresses in waves, while her makeup consisted of a smoky eye and glossy lip. The model and actress is promoting her latest film, 'Strictly Confidential', marking her son Damian's feature film debut. The thriller, released Friday, stars Lauren McQueen and Georgia Lock. Elizabeth Hurley GC Images Earlier on Tuesday, Elizabeth and Damian were spotted together in New York. Elizabeth opted for a rhinestone ombré midi dress with oversized sunglasses, while Damian wore a black suit and cross pendant. Damian is Elizabeth's only son with her ex-partner Steve Bing, who died in 2020. Damian followed in his mother's footsteps as a model, fronting campaigns for cosmetics brand Pat McGrath Labs. Last year, he landed a new modeling contract with The Lions Management Company. Elizabeth and Damian Hurley GC Images “The effortless charisma and charm that emanates from Damian Hurley immediately made me jump at the opportunity to represent him,” said Lions Founder and Managing Partner Ali Kavoussi. “While he has already had the chance to work with some of the best in our industry, including Steven Meisel and [stylist] Joe McKenna, the opportunities available to him are limitless and the Lions are very excited to partner with him on this journey.

