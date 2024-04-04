Major Australian fashion company Marquee Retail Group collapses

A major Australian fashion company, which boasts celebrity fans like Hailey Baldwin, has been placed into voluntary administration, putting the jobs of its 400 employees at risk.

Marquee Retail Group (MRG), which owns accessories brands Colette by Colette Hayman and The Daily Edited, has appointed an administrator after being unable to save the brands from collapse.

An MRG spokesperson said the company plans to keep its 60 stores open, not reduce staff numbers and continue operating after selling all or part of the business.

Colette Hayman's Colette went into administration in 2020 before being bought by former Myer CEO Bernie Brookes.

The Daily Edited, a luxury fashion brand, went into liquidation in October 2022 after a high-profile dispute between its co-founders Alyce Tran and Tania Liu.

They launched The Daily Edited in 2014 after meeting three years earlier while working at a law firm in Perth, growing it into a $25 million fashion giant with stores in Sydney and New York, in addition to their online offering.

Several famous faces have worked with the brand in the past.

Hailey Baldwin collaborated with The Daily Edited in 2016, promoting a collection called #theHAILEYedited.

In 2017, movie star Sylvester Stallone's daughters, Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet, were featured in the #MeetTheStallones campaign promoting a new collection.

But the beginning of the end came after Ms Liu launched legal action against her business partner in the NSW Supreme Court in December 2019, claiming Ms Tran had spent thousands of dollars of the money of the company for herself in violation of her duties as a company director.

Ms. Tran denied the allegations before selling her 50% stake in the company in May 2021.

Terms of the sale were not disclosed, but it ended their legal battle.

MRG was formed in 2023 after Mr Brookes purchased The Daily Edited in 2022.

The company has been hit by Australia's cost of living crisis, leading to a decline in sales over the past six months, blamed on rising interest rates and inflation.

It also owes a debt to the Australian Taxation Office, which helped put it into administration. The process will be managed by insolvency firm Mackay Goodwin.

Mr Brookes said the business hopes to operate as normal while it is in administration.

“Our decision today aims to secure the future of Marquee Retail Group and its employees, while coming out on the other side of voluntary administration,” he said.

“We hope to work with all parties to secure an outcome, either with a sale or a deed of company recommended in time by the administrator.”

He added that “the Board of Directors regrets that these events occurred and thanks all the Group's employees for their hard work and contribution.”

Alyce Tran (right) and Tania Liu (left) launched The Daily Edited in 2014 after meeting three years earlier while working at a law firm in Perth.