Elizabeth Hurley Embraces Lisa Barlow's 'RHOSLC' Reunion Style in Bodycon Silver Dress





Does Elizabeth Hurley take style inspiration from a Real Housewife? The actress looked stunning as she wore a metallic silver dress with bold cutouts on Tuesday night, as the actress stepped out in New York to promote her racy new film, “Strictly Confidential.” The Austin Powers star, 58, leaned heavily on the 'mob wife' aesthetic by draping a plush black fur coat over her shoulders as she arrived at Bravo Studios for a taping of “Watch What Happens Live” which will air on Wednesday. night. Lisa Barlow wore a strapless version of the same dress to the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 4 reunion earlier this year. Cllifton Prescod/Bravo Hurley showed off some skin in her low-cut silver dress. GC Images She paired the dress with matching silver heels. GC Images Hurley sported a metallic silver long sleeve Tom Ford dress ( $2,490 $996) to chat with Andy Cohen, and ironically, Bravolebrity Lisa Barlow may have been her inspiration for the evening since the latter sported a sleeveless version in the same dress for the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” reunion in December. The swimwear designer covered up her figure-hugging look with her fur coat as she stepped out, wrapping it around herself to ward off the cold, rainy night. She accessorized with sparkling earrings and silver Dolce & Gabbana platform heels ($1,345) who looked an awful lot like the Vida Tequila owner's silver René Caovilla shoes and wore bright pink makeup for the “WWHL” taping. The reality star even accessorized in the same way, also wearing silver wedge heels. Jocelyn Prescod/Bravo The actress wrapped herself in the fur coat while leaving Bravo Studios. TheImageDirect.com The “Gossip Girl” star twinned with her son in matching aviators earlier Tuesday. GC Images For more Page Six style… This isn't the first time in recent days that Elizabeth has worn a bold silver dress; she showed off plenty of skin in a plunging halter-style dress at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Before the Bravo taping, the “Bedazzled” star wore the same heels but changed dresses while out with her 21-year-old son, Damian Hurley, to promote “Strictly Confidential,” which he wrote and accomplished. The swimwear guru who wore a gold blouse and black pantsuit on a previous outing wore a shimmering long-sleeved pink, purple and blue ombré midi dress, accessorized with a chic pair of Gucci aviator sunglasses matching her son's glasses. Hurley shined in another silver look at this year's Vanity Fair Oscars party. MovieMagic Elizabeth wore a black pantsuit with a gold top as she headed out to promote 'Strictly Confidential'. SplashNews.com The swimsuit designer frequently dons a tiny bikini on social media. Elizabeth Hurley / Instagram Shop while you drop with Post Wanted Save time and money with the latest deals, discounts, trends, reviews and more. Thanks for recording! As for the film, the mother/son duo have been making headlines in recent days after Elizabeth said she felt “relaxed” while undressing on camera in front of debutant director Damian. Having her there meant I felt safe and cared for, she told Access Hollywood, adding that it was “pretty liberating to work with your family.” Damian added that some people “find it really controversial,” but for him and his mother, feeling embarrassed by the racy scenes in his directorial debut was “just not a thing” because “it's part of the business.”

