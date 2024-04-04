Five questions for modest fashion influencer Mega Iskanti – Lifestyle

As the holy month of Ramadan is in full swing, Indonesia's taste for modest fashion is also rearing its stylish head. With Lebaran just two weeks away, it's probably time to raid the closet, hit the malls and browse online stores to look your best before meeting the whole extended family.

After all, the world's largest Muslim-majority country exported $2.85 billion worth of Muslim fashion in the first half of 2022, making the country the world's 13th largest exporter of Muslim and modest clothing and the largest consumer of Muslim fashion in South East Asia. according to Statistics Indonesia.

If you're still undecided on your modest clothing choices, don't order that kaftan just yet, because we've got some ideas and tips courtesy of influencer and entrepreneur Mega Iskanti.

With over 900,000 followers on Instagram and her own eponymous fashion brand Iskanti by Mega Iskanti, Mega recently sat down with us for five questions about her take on modest fashion to inspire and transform even the simplest outfit into something straight out of fashion week.

1. What are five wardrobe essentials that you think everyone should have?

If I had to name five, I would go for a classic designer bag, a long striped t-shirt, bray cutter (bootcut) pants, a skirt and a hijab. For the latter, my favorite brands are Paris and Pashmina Instant.

With these items I can create many styles and it is easy for me to mix and match them with other fashion items.

2. What is your personal definition of modest fashion?

Personally, modest fashion has a very deep meaning for me. The main thing is how I interpret my religious obligations in the form of clothing. It turns out that after adopting a modest fashion style, it became a style that I connected with on a very personal level.

Unconsciously, the standards I follow by adopting modest fashion have also become the standards of my life: being simpler, choosing simpler things, and this is also reflected in my behavior of refraining from overdoing it. .

3. How do you describe your style and how does it translate into your brand?

From the beginning, my clothing style definitely favors comfort and simplicity, but at the same time it is also attractive and elegant to wear for certain occasions.

When I founded the Shocking brand, I also applied the “A comfortable and enchanting table” concept to keep the clothes charming and attractive, but also prioritize the user's comfort. This comes from selecting the best materials of the highest quality, combined with simple but attractive design innovations so that you can easily keep up with the trends.

4. Who are your style icons and why?

My favorite fashion icons are Hana Tajima and Dian Pelangi. In particular, I really like Hana Tajima's simple and modest style. But many times, as women, we definitely want to look eye-catching and stylish. That's why combining the comfort of Hana Tajima's style with Dian Pelangi's eye-catching cuts makes for the best dynamic duo. You will look pretty while being comfortable at the same time.

5. What are your tips and tricks for people who are just starting out and still getting into modest fashion?

Ramadan is definitely the month of modest fashion; In this industry, there is no denying that this is our peak season.

In my opinion, style and comfort are two things that can go hand in hand. There are many brands that offer products with quality, comfortable materials and offer many options for different styles.

First determine the style that suits you and what you like, then move on to the choice of material when purchasing the product of your choice to provide wearing comfort.

For those who have just embarked on the humble fashion journey, start with intention. After that, you can start looking for style inspiration, such as starting to follow modest fashion influencers whose style you like while checking whether it's okay for you to follow their style.

After that, it will usually be easier to search for brands that suit you sartorially. Also remember that brands usually also have certain social values, which may also match your social values. If God wills If you follow these steps, it will be easy to determine a modest dress style.

