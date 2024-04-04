Anya Taylor-Joy's Custom Dior Wedding Dress Looks Gorgeous in These New Photos





When it comes to celebrity weddings, many stars tend to document the special day or days, in many cases. Sofia Richie Grainge, for example, made her debut TikTok account during the memorable weekend in the south of France, bringing together fans for this sumptuous affair. Kourtney Kardashian also shared her chic ceremony in Portofino, Italy with fans. Alternatively, some stars, like Anya Taylor-Joy, are keeping their nuptials out of the spotlight. In April 2022, The Queen's Gambit The actor secretly married actor and musician Malcolm McRae in New Orleans. (She did, however, host another, more public celebration in Italy last October.) Now, in honor of her second birthday, Taylor-Joy is finally sharing her custom Dior dress from multiple angles, and it's just as dreamy that we imagined. . On April 2, the 27-year-old actor gave everyone a never-before-seen glimpse of her intimate i-dos (where she wore the same Dior dress as her second marriage) via an Instagram carousel. Two years ago, on April Fool's Day, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans, the caption goes. The magic of that day is anchored in every cell of my being, forever. Happy second (first) birthday my love, you are the coolest NB yes, these are anatomically correct heart shaped cakes. Yes, I am the vampire Lestat. Known for her style, Taylor-Joy is pictured donning her non-traditional wedding dress. Rendered in a stunning champagne hue, the number featured a tiered tulle skirt and embroidered hummingbirds. THE Dune: part two The actor accessorized her wedding dress with an extra-long veil and carried a bouquet of white flowers. It seems that Cara Delevingne knew about the secret. Spotted in the third photo, the famous model was clearly present at Taylor-Joy's first 2022 ceremony. The final slide was a snapshot of the couple's unique heart-shaped cakes, hence the reference to emojis and vampire Lestat in the actors' IG caption. Taylor-Joy's husband, who she first became romantically involved with around May 2021, also posted a sneak peek of their nuptials, which was captured by a photographer. Sébastien Faena, on his Instagram page. I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two years (yesterday), magnificent, he wrote in the caption. In short? 2024 could be the year of vampire-themed weddings, at least if Taylor-Joy has anything to say about it. (Keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports' exclusive email list for the latest trends, shopping guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

