Fashion meets science in a new exhibit at the Texas Science & Natural History Museum





AUSTIN, Texas Although many visitors to the Texas Science & Natural History Museum are familiar with exhibits featuring towering dinosaur fossils dating back millions of years, the museum's latest exhibit is all about sustainability for the future. Every year, the fashion industry produces plastics for the manufacture of synthetic materials, using the equivalent of 300 million baths of petroleum in the process. To promote a vision of a cleaner, brighter future for the industry, the new multi-color addition, Particles of Color: Where Science Meets Fashion, explores the use of compostable, plant-based and biodegradable materials in clothing, accessories, jewelry and art. . Faculty members, students, researchers and alumni from the Division of Textiles and Apparel at the University of Texas at Austin have combined their fashion design know-how with the expertise of researchers in materials to show how the newly developed durable glitter can be used in a wide range of artistic creations. The fashion industry is a major contributor to plastic pollution, said Jessica Ciarla, a faculty member in the Division of Textiles and Apparel who is behind the exhibit. We wanted to show that there is a way to create something better with the materials we currently have. The exhibition features more than 50 glittering objects made with a compostable material, called polylactic acid, which has been combined with natural, non-toxic dyes to create colorful, high-fashion clothing, jewelry and artwork. Polylactic acid is made from agricultural waste and is easy to work with, Ciarla said. It is convenient for use in fashion because it does not dissolve in water, but it will break down if composted. UT's research into sustainable glitter began five years ago with a President's Award for Global Learning given to Ciarla; Nathaniel Lynd, associate professor in the McKetta Department of Chemical Engineering; and Luisa Gil Fandino, associate professor of textiles and clothing. Now, visitors to the exhibit can learn how UT researchers have adapted this material for use in fashion and enjoy the opportunity to see the work of designers, from Austin to New York, who have been recruited to create pieces incorporating this innovative material. The installation is the first new exhibit at the Texas Science & Natural History Museum since it reopened in September 2023 following an 18-month closure and extensive renovations. The fourth floor of the museum has been designated the Science Frontiers Gallery and is designed to house exhibits on advanced scientific research and demonstrate how scientific discovery can help solve the problems and concerns of our time. Visitors of all ages can learn how research conducted right here on the UT Austin campus can impact the natural world by creating compostable materials used in clothing we can all wear, said Carolyn Connerat, director of the museum.

