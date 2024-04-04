Fashion
Noah Cyrus' Craziest Fashion Moments Over the Years
Noah Cyrus has never been afraid to walk on the wild side.
Although the “July” singer has plenty of famous parents, including big sister Miley and dad Billy Ray, her bold sense of style puts her in a class of her own.
Noah got her start as a child actress on Miley's hit Disney series, “Hannah Montana,” and eventually released her own debut album in 2022.
And although she had more tame looks in her youth, Noah, who reportedly dated mom Tish Cyrus' new husband Dominic Purcell before the couple got together, leaned heavily into the aesthetic at least that's it. is more in recent years.
From her frequent appearances at Paris Fashion Week to her onstage looks, the “Lonely” singer now favors sheer fabrics and unusual combos on the red carpet.
Below, take a look at 15 of our favorite fashion moments from the Grammy nominee, from bikini-inspired bling to baby bonnets.
Dazzled bikini
Noah brought a scandalous twist to Western wear while performing “This Is Us” with Jimmie Allen at the sold-out 2020 CMT Awards “sci-fi cowgirl” in a bedazzled Saga NYC sheer bodysuit with a strategically placed crystal bra and thong.
The singer accessorized with a sparkly white cowboy hat and opera gloves from Phallic Cvnt, as well as Jeffrey Campbell thigh-high boots.
The look garnered plenty of backlash, with Noah memorably responding by Tweeter“My body, my choice, bitch” and thus became the most searched celebrity outfit on Google in 2020.
Spreading its wings
Noah showed off a spectacular white Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown with a sculptural cape as she walked the red carpet at the 2021 Grammys.
The rising singer was nominated for Best New Artist that year, and while she didn't take home the trophy, she certainly attracted attention for her unusual look, which social media users compared to a duvet, toilet paper and crumpled paper. Kleenex.
girl on fire
The singer made a fiery statement in a red lace dress and matching face covering finished with a Tudor-style ruff in promotional images for her 2022 single “I Burned LA Down.”
A very long black braid protruded from under her mask as she stood in front of a flaming backdrop, with Noah. write on Instagram at the time, “I hope you all like the song, it means the world to me.”
Ready to shred
Noah opted for a distressed design to perform at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2022, wearing a brown one-shoulder dress with an eye-catching tattered skirt. The shredded style featured a unique mesh sleeve and cutouts at the bust and hip.
The musician added tall brown boots to her look, accessorizing with drop earrings.
Enveloping star
Noah was Ready to go during her first Paris Fashion Week in 2023, sitting front row at the Marine Serre show in a black jumpsuit covered in the brand's iconic crescent moon.
She layered a baroque print bodysuit over this fashion-forward ensemble.
Chain reaction
Noah channeled Morticia Addams (and barely covered her chest) as she stepped out in a Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture dress later that same week.
She paired the designer dress which featured a thick black chain strategically draped along her bust with sheer black tights, strappy heels and trendy bleached brows.
Blue Moon
Noah sported another heavenly print at the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture show, wearing an off-the-shoulder patchwork dress trimmed with blue feathers.
The dress from Viktor & Rolf's fall 2019 couture collection featured a large moon motif in the center and shimmering quilt-like squares in silver, blue and black. The 'Mr. Percoset singer wore her hair in a sleek, straight style for the show, adding bold gold earrings to the look.
All tired
She went viral for another look from Paris Fashion Week in February 2023, stepping out in a strange tire-like design from Colors.
The musician's black puffer dress featured stacks of quilted layers and tiny armholes at the hip, as well as a high-necked hood and a tube hat.
While Noah's Instagram post featuring the look has since been deleted, mom Tish hilariously left fallen tire emojis in the comments section at the time, while fans left remarks such as 'It' is a pile of tires that gives, but in a murderous way of course.”
Ruffle Finder
The “I Just Want a Lover” singer dressed in a white ruffled beanie for a Stella McCartney x Adidas party in February 2023.
Noah paired her hoodie with a white tank dress and over-the-knee boots, adding a pair of sheer white gloves to finish it off.
Pure sparks
She attended Milan Fashion Week in a racy metallic look in 2023, selecting a hooded knit dress that left little to the imagination.
The original design featured a cutout in the back to allow Noah's ponytail to peek through, and the star boldly wore the dress braless.
Big tail
While her high-neck gray knit dress was on the conservative side, the “Again” singer opted for a bold beauty moment while performing at the GLSEN Rise UP LA benefit gala in October 2023.
Noah's floor-length hair extensions were pulled into a ponytail that swept the red carpet for the event, with the meters of strands sectioned into elastics for a bubble effect.
Next dimension
The “This Is Us” singer returned to Paris Fashion Week in January 2024, bringing her fashion-forward style to the front row and streets of the city.
Noah attended the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show in a sheer brown kaftan-style design adorned with 3D embellishments on the bodice and topped with a diamond necklace.
Hat and dress
Noah donned a bold black dress for the Maison Margiela show later that same week, selecting a body-hugging piece with a structural turn-down collar.
The “I Burned LA Down” singer covered her hair with a black swim cap and held a microscopic purse as she posed for photos outside the show.
Front row indicator
She visited the City of Lights again in March 2024 to attend the Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024-2025 women's shows, going dark and sultry in a sheer lace dress at the Vetements show.
The “Young & Sad” singer sat in the front row with her fiancé, Pinkus.
Fashion Ninja
Paris Fashion Week brought another fashion-forward look from the “I'm Stuck” singer, who had a masked moment during Marine Serre's presentation.
Along with one of the brand's crescent moon jumpsuits, Noah wore a dark balaclava and wrapped several printed scarves around her body for added drama.
What this avant-garde musician wears next is anyone's guess, but we'll be along for the ride.
