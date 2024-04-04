Houston-area businesswoman claims her company stole her design





Allison Brockman, the owner of Fan Dress, was shocked when she saw what exactly her dress looked like on sale at a Houston-area store.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas Entrepreneur and mom Allison Brockman built a business from her dining room table. “I thought there was a hole in the market for fan clothing for women and girls,” Brockman said. She designed dresses using authentic jerseys and added skirts for a unique, unique look. “We were confident that we could move forward in an original way,” Brockman said. She filed a patent. Once waiting, “Fan dress” was born. “We wore them to the Astros game the next day and we were getting stopped left and right, people were asking us 'where did you get that dress, where did you get that dress?'” Brockman said. “Next thing you know, I’m at the World Series game watching Jose Altuve’s girls run around in my dresses.” Business began to boom. “At nap time for my son, I would get out the sewing machine and get to work,” Brockman said. She attempted to partner with Outer Stuff, a major clothing manufacturer based in New York. “I thought that was my big moment,” Brockman said. They had actually ordered a few of her dresses, but the meeting didn't go well. “I asked him why did you order those dresses, what did you do with them,” Brockman said. “He said to me, ‘We hung them up in our inspiration room to come out with something similar.’” Fast forward to Easter weekend, she saw her dress pattern on the shelf. “I was pretty shocked to see what I saw, it was more than similar,” Brockman said. “They were constructed the same way I make my dresses. Right down to the hem. It's my design. I feel like they took it away from me.” She took to social media and since then her post has gone viral. “This is unfortunately a very common occurrence,” said attorney Katherine Treistman. Treistman is a senior associate at Arnold and Porter and practices intellectual property law. She says Brockman has legal recourse. “The idea is protected by a pending patent,” Treistman said. The dress Brockman saw for sale was made by Outer Stuff, the same company she came across last year. KHOU 11 News contacted Outer Stuff a half-dozen times by phone and email for a statement. At the time of this publication, we are still awaiting a response. “It’s not okay to take someone’s idea like that, replicate it and then leave them out of the equation,” Brockman said. According to Brockman, his attorney is evaluating the next legal steps to take to protect his rights. KHOU 11 on social networks: Facebook | X | Instagram | Youtube

