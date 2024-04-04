Fabrics found in a world of fast fashion

Most people would turn their noses up at the thought of wearing roadkill. But with a little help from the ancient craft of hide tanning, hides once destined to wither away can be transformed into soft, durable clothing.

A two-day tanning workshop at Western Colorado University on March 23 allowed students to learn the ancient skill of preparing animal hides to make clothing. Sam Liebl, tanner, and Kindra DeArman, assistant professor of science and sustainability at Western, guided students through the steps of processing hides that have been practiced by humans around the world for thousands of years.

The popularity of big game hunting in the Gunnison Valley provides manufacturers with a unique opportunity to create clothing from the variety of pelts accumulated by hunters, DeArman said.

A plume of white smoke rose from an alcove behind Western's Quigley Hall on the first day of the workshop. Sheltered from the spring wind near the building, Liebl tended a fire in a metal bucket. A pair of hides sealed together to contain the smoke hung over the fire, slowly darkening to an ocher hue. Nearby, DeArman and a student each held the end of another skin, pulling it back and forth on a wire to stretch and soften the skin before smoking it.

DeArman has long been interested in using found materials like animal skins and plant materials to create objects, rather than purchasing man-made materials like fabric or sewing supplies.

Liebl's journey as a tanner began several years ago when he chanced upon a dried deerskin on the side of the road. He decided to go for it with what little knowledge of buckskin manufacturing he had at the time.

It went horribly, but it motivated me to keep trying, Liebl said. I ended up taking a lot of skins and really getting into it. And now I have taught buckskin to many people in many places.

For tens of thousands of years, humans have created clothing and objects like rugs and purses from hides, DeArman said. Methods for processing these hides differ depending on the type of animal, as well as the tanning tools and ingredients used.

During the workshop, students worked with deer hides from hunters and hunters. Native groups in North America commonly tanned deer or buckskin hide because of its durability, softness, and availability.

The group soaked raw deer hides in lye, a natural detergent derived from wood ash, which helped loosen layers of hair and skin. After that, Liebl scraped the hair on one side and the outermost layer of skin on the other side of the skin using a long blade.

The remaining buckskin core was then soaked in an egg yolk bath to replenish some of the moisture and oils lost during the process of soaking with lye and scraping. Traditional Native American tanners used animal brains instead of egg yolks. Between soaking periods, students stretched the skin by pulling it on a rope or wire.

Finally, Liebl hung the skins over the fire to smoke them on both sides. The smoke chemically changes the structure of the hide so it can't revert to rawhide and retains its softness, he said.

After preparing the hides during the two-day workshop, the students spent a week in the classroom learning sewing and making buckskin clothing. They worked as a team to create small, wearable items like belts and purses. Buckskin thread ties pieces of hide together, providing greater flexibility and durability than regular sewing thread. No dyes or paints were used to highlight the tan color of the buckskin.

DeArman hopes to have more opportunities to learn the process of tanning hides in Gunnison. Currently, there is a gap between the people who hoard the pelts, namely hunters and butchers, and those who have the knowledge to process the pelts, she said. Possible solutions could include an annual tanning workshop or more immersive classes at Western.

There is also room for expansion in the types of skin to be treated, DeArman said. Hunters and roadkill often provide buckskins, but ranchers have access to hides from cows and horses. Compared to buckskin, these are much thicker and heavier and can be made into blankets or rugs.

I'm not going to say that everyone can sit down and do that. It’s an experience learning this process, DeArman said. But maybe one day they'll end up with a skin and say, “Yeah, I remember doing something with that, let me YouTube it!”

