Fashion
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designer Creates New Royal-Inspired Dress
The designer of Princess Diana's wedding dress will “go back in the time machine” and create a modern version of the iconic wedding dress the late Princess of Wales wore to marry the future King Charles in 1981.
“I'm going to try to capture the spirit of the original but through my eyes now,” Elizabeth Emanuel tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. “I want to keep all the sparkles and all the pearls but with a completely different vision.”
The designer adds of the “sequel” to the original dress: “It's a really exciting thing because I'm often asked, 'Would you make the same dress again?' Well, I wouldn't change anything about the dress in 1981, but if I looked at it through my eyes today, there are so many possibilities.”
Elizabeth and her former husband David made the ivory wedding dress that Lady Diana Spencer wore for her royal wedding at St. Paul's Cathedral in London on July 29, 1981, which instantly defined a decade of style. All eyes were on the royal bride, whose dress featured a ruffled collar, puffed sleeves, a voluminous skirt and a breathtaking 25-foot train.
Unbeknownst to the 20-year-old bride and the millions watching on television, the Emanuels made a second dress as a precaution.
“I was a little neurotic and thought, 'What happens if someone breaks in and steals the dress or something spills or there's a fire or she's stolen?” ” said Elisabeth. “So I thought, 'I'll make a back-up dress.' ”
Inspired by a pink dress she and David made for Diana to wear at a private ball days before her royal wedding, Elizabeth got to work. The additional dress differed from Diana's iconic wedding dress, notably in the absence of a long train. The silk was white, “not the deep ivory that the royal wedding dress was made of” and although the wedding dress itself had puffed sleeves, Elizabeth says the backup had “finer ones, more fitted to her arms” with frilly cuffs.
As for the fabric, Elizabeth hand embroidered the intricate designs of the dress Diana wore, while the backing material was used ready-made.
The replacement dress was never finished and the designer is not sure what became of it. Today, the 70-year-old London designer has reproduced it for a particular reason: to exhibit it at the Princess Diana Virtual Museum.
“We've never seen this dress on Diana and thought it would be nice to imagine it,” says Renae Plant, the museum's director and curator. “You can’t put a price on history,” she adds of the acquisition for an undisclosed amount.
As nerves mounted as her wedding day approached, Diana found the design studio to be an “oasis of peace,” Elizabeth says.
“She would go upstairs and chat with all the seamstresses. She loved walking the rails because it was a new world for her,” explains the designer.
Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!
Princess Diana's relationship with Elizabeth and David began shortly after they provided a blouse for a photo shoot marking the royal's engagement to Prince Charles in February 1981. A month later, Diana had a vision in a black strapless dress created by the couple, inspiring her to set the husband and wife design team on the path to stardom.
“She said: Would you do me the honor of making my wedding dress?” recalls Elizabeth, who was trying on with another bride when Diana called. “It was hard to control myself.”
