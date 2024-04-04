Hydra Fashion Week discusses songs that catch them off guard

Hydra Fashion Week offers a unique take on what they describe as “jazzy-hyper-punk”. Recommended for, well… just about everyone, “Total Freefall” was the first single from the album Snake Season 1 which is out now.

Charlie, congratulations on the release of Total Freefall! Hydra Fashion Weeks music mixes so many layers and influences, where do the songs begin?

The songs tend to catch you off guard and you never really predict where they're coming from. However, my main inspiration for songs is other songs! Usually another piece of music makes me so excited and obsessed that I immerse myself in it and try to capture its essence and bring it into my world. Hydra World.

This one in particular was a Beyoncé or Migos song that I was obsessed with. It came quite naturally, taking a piece of the flow and melody of the song and combining it with something else. I was singing a version of that in my phone recordings, and I kept working on it and expanding it, just me + a guitar.

I rely heavily on the Voice Memo and Notes apps. I would say they might be the most important elements of my creative workflow. I currently have 3,825 notes in my notes app and counting. Yeah !!

How did you arrive at this sound?

We call our brand of music jazzy-hyper-punk…

For this song in particular, I wanted to marry the aesthetic of American pop/rap/hyper-pop music with a Melbourne jangle/indie rock type beat in a really obvious way. It’s about combining the global and the local. I've definitely been influenced by so many great bands in the local scene over the years, but I felt like there was an insular, inward-looking nature to the sound of a lot of that music, and I wanted to expand this. Maybe a little ambitious and delusional, but I put two things together, which is usually not the case. It's almost speculative fiction, like if Charli XCX sang a Twerps song?

What inspired you to write a song about creation and writing itself? Did you start with the intention of it being as meta as it was?

Haha, no, I don't usually tend to get this meta, but I'm an overstimulated millennial and I can't help but look at things from all angles. It just happened, and what did I have in mind when I was writing it.

What was the recording process like for Total Freefall?

The recording of this one went smoothly, we have a lot of songs that have improvisation sections, and it can get a little more chaotic. But I always wanted this one to be tighter, and everyone had it pretty locked down from the start.



We recorded the main rhythm parts as a band first, then once that was done, Matt (guitarist) and I came in and added all our extra layers.

Is there a clear demarcation between the end of songwriting, the start of production and recording? Maybe the workflow all gets mixed up?

For me it definitely blends together, because I think production is a big part of my songwriting. In a sense, auto-tune is as important an instrument as the guitar is for a song like this. For this album I did a lot of post-production work (with producer and mixer Ahm) choosing and cutting up the takes we recorded as a band, which can bring new ideas into the arrangement .

That said, the song already had a strong identity since the whole band played it live a lot before recording.

How do you think your education, a Bachelor of Fine Arts, influences the music you make? Do you stick more to the conventions of music or break them?

I'm not really sure if I'm being honest. One of the most memorable parts of a degree like that is being exposed to as much weird and weird art as possible. So I think it definitely made me think in a very the concept first manner, as a contemporary artist would, rather than a musician creating intuitively through sound. This is sometimes a bad thing, and I need to remove that part of myself and find the balance between concept and intuition.

Thank you for your time! Surely you have a story or two to tell about the making of Total Freefall?

Although recording the song was fairly simple, filming the music video was certainly an eventful, fun, and intense experience.

A lot of people got involved at the last minute to make it what it was. We called up every freak we knew (and was available) for a hot Tuesday afternoon, and asked Brayden (the director) to follow us playing our song and performing hijinks and weird shit in public . By the end of the day I was sunburned in the strangest places.

We were fortunate to have the very talented Kritikon Khamsawat we design and handcraft some of the clothes, and artists from the performance/art collective dand920 come and do cool stuff on camera. It was a real full circle moment to be surrounded by friends and fellow artists singing the words All the people I've known, all the Words I've written. It wasn't planned this way, but it turns out that the sense of community is a big part of the story of “Total Freefall.”

New Hydra Fashion Week album Snake Season 1 East available everywhere NOW.