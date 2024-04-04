Goldman Sachs' dress code has become eerily the same





There was a time when the Goldman Sachs dress code allowed for all sorts of micro and macro self-expressions. There was denim, colorful socks, Yeezy sneakers. Have coffee in the morningin your inbox. Register here. More recently, however, Goldman appears to have taken a conservative path. Or at least that's how he wants to present himself to investors. The photo below of Goldman's top three executives (Waldron, Solomon and Coleman) from the recently published newspaper Annual report 2023 suggests there's only one way to dress if you're a Goldman man with C-suite aspirations: blue suit, no tie, very pale blue to blue shirt, sale sleds. When did Goldman become so standardized? A detailed analysis of previous annual reports suggests that there used to be a few additional oddities. In 2022, John Waldron is having fun with a pink shirt. In 2019, his second year as COO, Waldron actually wore a gray-brown suit and Stephen Scherr, then CFO, appeared in his bold, striped tie. A quick glance at Goldman's historical annual reports suggests that ties once played a key role in differentiating one male executive from another. In their absence, everyone has the same colored neck. However, even in the era of equality, there was a temptation to follow the CEO's lead. Witness the similar connections between John Thain and Henry Paulson in Goldman's very first annual report in 1999. At the time, the main differentiator seemed to have been facial expression, with John Thornton looking oddly mischievous. Thornton (far right) left the company four years later after realizing Paulson had no plans to make him CEO anytime soon. At the time, Waldron reportedly considered leaving Goldman last year and was persuaded not to do so by promising that Salomon could one day give him the CEO job. For the moment, he defers to Salomon, at least, sartorially. But if the brown suit reappears, it could be a sign. Do you have a confidential story, tip or comment you would like to share?Contact: +447537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail).Telegram: @SarahButcher.Click here to fill out our anonymous form, or email [email protected]. Signal also available. Please bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all of our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans may be asleep or away from their desks. It may therefore take some time for your comment to appear. Eventually it will, unless it's offensive or defamatory (in which case it won't.)

