20 Best Spring Dresses You'll Never Want To Take Off





From t-shirt dresses to romantic floral dresses, spring ushers in one of our favorite seasons (at least from a fashion perspective):clothing season. After all, they are the backbone of spring-summer fashion. When you're in a hurry, throwing on a pretty, flattering dress is one of the easiest ways to look put-together and chic. According to Sarah Tam,Rent the slopeschief merchandiser, there are three main clothing trends to watch for this spring. The first is muted pastels, a perennial favorite. Tam says these soft tones evoke a sense of serenity and sophistication, so they're a natural choice when paired with the lighter, less structured styles like the flowy dresses and skirts that emerge each spring. Modern flirty is another trend that's been making waves since 2023 and continuing this spring. The flirty aesthetic embraces all things girly, like bow-adorned accessories and ruffled trims. When it comes to dresses, Tam says you'll find unapologetic femininity through ultra-feminine details like fabrics adorned with delicate flowers, cascading ruffles, and floaty sleeves. Last but not least, flowers are an obvious but classic choice for spring fashion. And this season, Tam says flowers are anything but boring or expected. Floral designs take on a whole new dimension and appear beautifully enlarged into large-scale artistic expressions, she explains. These oversized floral prints are an easy way to add color and pizzazz to your wardrobe without much effort. Discover these trends and more as fashion experts and our editors share the best spring dresses to wear all season long. We're all about comfort, and this t-shirt style dress delivers just that. We love its soft jersey material and its fitted waist which gives it a pretty silhouette. A great option for work or a day off, the casual style comes in 11 striped colorways, plus eight solid shades if stripes aren't your thing. This elegant asymmetrical dress will accompany you to spring garden parties, weddings and any other special occasion. The simple silhouette is surprisingly forgiving and the retro-inspired florals are even prettier in person. I can't wait to wear it on a summer evening. Mind you, the style runs a little large, so I'd size smaller if you're on the fence. We're big fans of Target's spring fashion this year, including this affordable pick. As Tam noted, fashion is focusing on florals this spring, with big, bold blooms favored over more delicate ones. This dress takes inspiration from the trend with a flattering A-line silhouette and pastel palette. Available in eight spring colors and prints, including this delicate blue floral pattern, Carolan says she'll be wearing this dress again throughout spring. “This might be my most flattering piece yet, I always get so many compliments!” Carolan gushed. “I love the puffed sleeves, the corset boning and the slit.” “This Hill House Home dress, with its ballet-inspired neckline, smocked back, puff sleeves and delicate florals, embodies both femininity and fashion-forward elegance, making it a perfect choice for spring ” says Tam. If florals aren't usually your thing, opting for a monochrome, neutral print is a great way to jump in on the seasonal trend. This airy dress features a buttoned bodice, ruffled skirt and tie waist to flatter all shapes. An easy throw on and go piece, wear this t-shirt dress as a beach cover-up or just on the go. Reviewers love how soft and lightweight it is, as well as how it drapes over the body. Of course, we'd be remiss if we didn't also mention its handy pockets. This versatile sweater dress is from Target's collaboration with Diane von Furstenberg. The designer popularized the wrap dress silhouette with her own brand in the 1970s, and today the style is making a comeback. The Twig print is one of DVF's signatures and you can get this look for under $50. “I have this puff sleeve midi dress from Abercrombie in several colors,” shares Carolan. “Puffed sleeves paired with a cinched waist are so flattering and pair well with sneakers, sandals, or even a heel.” And if you like the style but are looking for something dressier, it's also available in a version organza dream dress completed with a pretty bow. Denim dresses are one of this spring's biggest trends, and we love this modern take. The fit and flare shirt dress has an asymmetrical hem (perfect for showing off cute boots!) and comes in a classic blue wash. And a tip from the reviewers: You'll want to size down for its roomy fit. A practical option for work or play, this dress plays with the flirtatious trend that Tam loves without being super obvious. Ruffled sleeves and hem add a feminine touch, while crisp poplin gives it a classic feel. Tam says this long-sleeved dress is perfect for cooler spring temperatures. The flattering V-neck, ruffled skirt and understated palette give it a feminine touch for any occasion. This pastel pink dress is full of personality thanks to its fringed hem. This is one of those pieces that will definitely attract compliments thanks to its simplicity and that little extra touch. Floppy sleeves and a rounded silhouette make it a very pretty choice for a special spring occasion. Although it looks like silk, satin fabric is actually made from a material derived from wood pulp, which also makes it a sustainable choice. This pleated dress hangs beautifully, enhanced by the long tie that trails down the back. The double strap detail also adds a little extra support for larger busts and the chest band is always a great option for feeling more secure with a backless style like this. Available in five spring shades (all of which are selling out quickly, I might add), this gorgeous satin dress is simple at first glance, but has subtle details that make it special. Namely, it features a plunging back which adds a sexy touch. Plus, it's available in Petite, Regular, and Tall sizes, so everyone can find the best fit. Tam says this silk midi dress is a popular style among Rent the Runway customers. “This ALC dress wows with its large-scale floral print that is guaranteed to make you stand out at any event,” she says. Airy and effortless, this lined semi-sheer dress strikes the perfect balance between relaxed and elegant. The blend of silk and cotton makes it a perfect weight for spring. “I'm obsessed with this chic dress from Helsa, because I love low waists, especially with a sweetheart neckline,” says Carolan. We can see it worn with the best trends like cowboy boots or Mary Jane ballet flats for a chic ensemble. This denim midi dress is available in white and lightly washed. It has a utilitarian feel with patch pockets on the chest and a buttoned front. Wear it with sandals or sneakers for a simple, casual look.

