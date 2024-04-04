Grand opening: J22 Jewelz, watches and men's fashion – Advertising Pijnacker-Nootdorp | Telstar online





Wednesday April 3, 1:50 p.m.

Commercial

Read 934 times



On Friday April 5, 2024, Berkel en Rodenrijs will be enriched with a newcomer to the world of fashion J22 Jewelz, Watches & Mens Fashion. With an impressive collection of timeless and trendy watches, the grand opening promises to be a unique experience for men's fashion lovers in the region. The party begins at 10am with an opening ceremony hosted by esteemed councilor Simon Fortuyn. The occasion will be marked by an atmosphere of enthusiasm and style, inviting the public to be the first to discover the exclusive collections. To add even more sparkle to the festivities, J22 Jewelz, Watches & Mens Fashion is offering a special opening promotion on Friday 5th and Saturday 6th April. Customers can benefit from an attractive 10% discount on the entire collection. Additionally, the first 25 customers who make a purchase from €50.00 will receive a well-stocked Goodie bag, filled with surprises to complete their Jewelz experience. And that's not all: My Jewelry purchases from €20 will be rewarded with a nice surprise, but be quick because gone = gone! In addition to the shopping experience, the entire weekend is set to be enhanced with tasty snacks and drinks, allowing customers to enjoy a relaxed atmosphere while discovering the latest trends. But the festivities don't stop after opening weekend. Throughout the month of April, everyone who makes a purchase has the chance to win fantastic prizes including a Buddha to Buddha Bracelet, Blush Necklace, TW Steel Watch and much more. All you have to do is keep your receipt and cross your fingers for luck! We welcome you to our new location located Westerwater 40B, 2651 JN Berkel en Rodenrijs. For more information, please call 010-5036806 or visit our website www.J22mode.nl to visit. Let J22 Jewelz, Watches & Mens Fashion be your latest destination for stylish timekeeping and discover the perfect accessory for every occasion. We look forward to welcoming you during our grand opening and providing you with an unforgettable shopping experience! Note: To avoid disappointment, it is recommended to arrive early due to limited availability of Goodie Bags and surprises. Data: Friday April 5, 2024

Time: 10:00 a.m.

Place: Westerwater 40B, 2651 JN Berkel and Rodenrijs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telstar-online.nl/nieuws/zakelijk/152366/jewelz-watches-grand-opening-een-mens-fashion-evenement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos