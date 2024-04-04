How Labelhood Founder Tasha Liu Changed the Global Face of Chinese Fashion





This is the kind of event Liu has made it his mission to facilitate in order to promote Chinese fashion designers and prepare them for success. Labelhood is a singular breed of festival between a fashion incubator and a retailer and a fashion week. The organization's core mission since its official launch in 2016 has been to improve Chinese design through a unique multi-layered platform. I've always been curious about how fashion brands are marketed and how designers start businesses with their names and become businesses as well as human beings, says Liu. I love fashion, but I think the most important thing is that I love people. She is a supporter, a connector, an old friend and a facilitator for young and upcoming talents, says Xander Zhou of Liu. What's really incredible is that, as the industry here is only around 20 years old, Tasha has had the ability to get around the barriers in place in other markets, adds A magazine editor Blake Abbie, who is half-Chinese and works with Labelhood, Liu and several of its designers as a consultant. She took her business experience and applied it to an industry that was in its infancy to partner with these brands and find resources for them and then invest in them. Labelhood and Lius' mission is not only to incubate and sell brands, but also to export the creativity of designers. Liu is aware of how Chinese design and production are perceived around the world, and the taboo behind the Made in China label is no secret in the industry. That's why Liu will organize tours like Brocards (past visitors also include Lorenzo Hadar, founder of H. Lorenzo and Andreina Longhi of communications agency Attila&Co) and pop-ups abroad. Earlier this year, she hosted a Lunar New Year pop-up at Harrods in London, asking designers to create exclusive products. She is the global calling card of Chinese fashion, says Miss Lv. Fashion East on steroids Labelhood is above all a talent incubator. Like Fashion East in London or what was done in New York, it discovers talents and supports their growth, putting them in contact with each other through the industry photographers, stylists, producers to help them in the production of their shows or presentations. It will also host a showroom during the week, which brands will participate in for four to six seasons before moving on to Shanghai Fashion Weeks and a myriad of other options. Labelhood also hosts such activities, with its fashion week headquarters housed at the Rockbund, a collection of historic buildings in the former European Concession, just steps from the Bund waterfront in central Shanghai.

