



These archived fashion styles will be featured in the Kentucky Derby Museum’s upcoming “See & Be Seen” exhibit in July.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. It's almost that time of year again when everyone will be putting their best fashion forward, from big hats to fancy fascinators at Churchill Downs. “This fashion tradition has existed at Churchill Downs since the very beginning and of course we are celebrating 150 long years of fashion history,” said Jessica Whitehead, curator of collections at the Kentucky Derby Museum. The Kentucky Derby Museum takes literal history out of the vault; they featured Derby hats dating back to the 1900s and showed that even though styles change, hats stay. RELATED: Woodford Reserve reveals 'rare decanter' commemorating the 150th Kentucky Derby “In the 1940s and 1950s, something interesting happened because you hear a lot about Derby hats,” Whitehead said. There were hats of different sizes – from different eras – all made with unique materials and objects. And they didn't forget the other accessories; shoes and handbags were also on display.

“You can see this hat uses all kinds of different fabrics; it uses all kinds of different embellishments, it's a piece that dates from the early 1900s, '19,” Whitehead said. Fascinators are one of the newer ensembles that emerged in the 2000s. They are known for being slightly expensive and easier to wear. Whitehead said the concept of fascinators “came from the royal family of England; you think of Kate Middleton wearing these beautiful fascinators.”

Last year, in honor of the Secretariat's 50th anniversary, someone wore a large, creative hat with red roses. RELATED: More than 300 people are on waiting list to see Secretariat's grave on Oaks Day “Believe it or not, someone wore this hat on their head in the 2023 Kentucky Derby, it's very heavy, very incredible,” Whitehead said. With the Derby 150 just a month away, Whitehead said now is the time to start planning outfits.

"I think it's a great year to start looking back at what people wore on the race track before and how we can refresh that," she said. Whitehead added that she's looking forward to seeing even more creative fashion this year. These archived fashion styles will be featured in the Kentucky Derby Museum's upcoming "See & Be Seen" exhibit in July. This means that 150 years of fashion will be showcased in the new exhibition.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whas11.com/article/sports/horses/kentucky-derby/kentucky-derby-museum-fashion-pieces-1900s-vault-history-150-louisville-churchill-downs/417-1a91908b-1592-462b-97e2-fb66b740aa77

