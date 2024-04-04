Stroller: ants, fashion and Keatts





TODAY’S WORD is melancholy. Example: The musician played a haunting melody on his violin, making the audience sway wistfully to his melancholy tune. WORD OF TUESDAY was synchronicity, that is, an apparently significant coincidence in time of two or more similar or identical events that have no causal connection. Example: Experiencing synchronicity in their thoughts and actions, the duo felt a deep connection despite only recently meeting. Ants A Poussette reader asked us if we knew of a good way to rid a kitchen counter of the little ants that gather every spring. We asked around and got these suggestions: Cinnamon, Terro Ant Killer, Advion Ant Traps, Dawn Dish Detergent, Peppermint Oil, Cucumber Peels, Boric Acid, and any brand of window cleaner. People also read… “I've fought these little animals for years and tried everything,” Linda Nolen said. The biggest success I've had has been using food grade diatomaceous earth. I spread it around the counter and backsplash and leave it on for several days. Then I vacuum. Fashion A group of well-dressed children impressed those attending the Womans Club fashion show on Easter Friday evening, March 18, 1960, according to an article in the Martinsville Bulletin. The photos included those of Martha and Nancy Morris, Moir Hiatt, Betsy White, Philip Sprinkle, Rita Dale Fishel and Betsy Warren. Keats NC State earned a spot in the NCAA Final Four and will face Purdue on Saturday. Coach Kevin Keatts has coached the Wolfpack since 2017, but he has roots in this area. Keatts was born in Lynchburg in 1972. His father was a masonry teacher at Amherst County High School. Keatts graduated from Heritage High School, played basketball at Ferrum College in Franklin County and coached at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham from 1997 to 2001 and again from 2003 to 2011. Giggle In a 1983 television interview, the late NC State basketball coach Jim Valvano was asked if he kept an eye on his players in Albuquerque, where the NCAA tournament finals were being played. Yes, I am, Valvano said. Last night, for the first time this season, we checked the beds and I'm happy to report that all the beds were there. Asked about the refereeing, Valvano was skeptical. I asked the referee if he could give me a technique for thinking bad things about him and he said of course not, Valvano said. So I told him, I think you stink, and he gave me a technical explanation. You can't trust them. Quote of the day Do not abandon. Never give up. Jim Valvano TUESDAY TRIVIA ANSWER: While the U.S. government had funded numerous computer projects dating back to the 1940s, it was not until the Carter administration that a computer was actually installed in the White House. TODAY’S TRIVIA QUESTION: What language do the tennis terms love and devil come from? Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox!

