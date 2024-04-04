Hawaiian fashion on display at the Merrie Monarch Hula Festival: Big Island Now





Simply Sisters Merrie Monarch Fashion Festival 2024. (Photo provided by: Simply Sisters Facebook) Every year, Peggy Kanai takes a day off to attend the first day of the annual Merrie Monarch Arts and Crafts Fair. That's when you'll get your hands on the best, Kanai said. “I literally stay there from morning until nightfall. The craft fair begins today and continues through Saturday at the Afook Chinen Civic Auditorium and Butler Buildings in Hilo. Vendors vary from jewelry to food to wood art to fresh lei and of course clothing. Over the past few years, Kanai said she has seen an explosion of fashion featuring local designers. It is a traditional yet modern Hawaiian outfit that appeals to all age groups. Outfits range from traditional muu muu to t-shirt dresses to stylish tops for men and women. All have a variety of Hawaiian prints, whether it's flowers, waves or original art. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD Finding an outfit and accessorizing it with jewelry, a necklace and a lauhala hat is equally exciting for those who will attend the three-day hula competition, which begins Thursday. Click here for more information on the craft fair. Kimo Miller, co-owner of Simply Sisters of Lola Miller Designs, believes the Merrie Monarch Craft Fair is the only event in the state where all local designers participate. When Miller and his wife started attending the festival eight years ago, he said there were fewer than a handful of fashion vendors. “Now it’s quadrupled.” “Everyone is here for Hawaiian fashion,” Miller said. Kanai's first stop is always at Simply Sisters. She said there was always a line to get into the booth set up in the Butler building. Line for Simply Sisters and LexBreezy Hawaii in front of the Butler Building at the Merrie Monarch Arts and Crafts Fair on April 3, 2024. (Photo courtesy: LexBreezy Hawaii Instagram) ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD The design is always unique. It's appealing, Kanai said, adding that she has a closet dedicated to local designers. Miller attributed the Hawaiian print craze to Wahine Toa, a Kona-based fashion designer. “When we came into the picture, people were just hungry to know more,” Miller said. Wahine Toa has been attending Merrie Monarch for 14 years. Wahine Toa creator Nita Pilago said this is their biggest business event as it attracts many international customers to their business. People will come to the festival to shop alone. Pilago said her clothes were original works of art designed by herself, her husband Angel and sons Kaleo and Che. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD “Our inspiration comes from our aina, our land and our culture,” Pilago said. Because this is our family art, we can collaborate with our different artistic styles and print them on clothing. With a variety of local fashion designers present at the festival, the consumer has many choices. “Everyone wants to look their best at the festival,” Pilago said, adding that Merrie Monarch has everything a person needs to find a complete outfit and accessorize it. Kanai also likes to buy clothes from LexBreezy Hawaii. And although she initially gravitated toward crafting for clothing, this annual event is her favorite place to shop for gifts for holidays and birthdays. “I can never leave empty-handed. It’s hard not to want all of that,” Kanai said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bigislandnow.com/2024/04/03/hawaiian-fashion-on-display-during-merrie-monarch-hula-festival/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos