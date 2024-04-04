Meghan Markle recycles dress from her UK visit for story time at Los Angeles hospital





Meghan Markle's latest outfit looks familiar! On March 21, the Duchess of Sussex, 42, visited Children's Hospital Los Angeles, where she led a literal healing session. Meghan wore a white chiffon shirt dress with a cascading floral design, which fan blogs identified as an Oscar de la Renta ensemble that was already in her closet. She previously wore the white dress while visiting the United Kingdom with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, in summer 2022. In June of that year, the family of four traveled to the United Kingdom from their California home for Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee celebrations, which also marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth and the future king Charles met Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter, known as “Lili,” was born in California in 2021, and the little princess also celebrated her first birthday with a “casual and intimate backyard picnic” at her home. parents (now former) Frogmore Cottage during the trip. In England. Prince Harry, Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie and Meghan Markle appear in a photo featured in the December 2022 Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix.

Netflix/YouTube

Fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the family trip and Meghan's first outing in the Oscar de la Renta shirtdress in the intimate docuseries. Harry and Meghanwhich debuted on Netflix in December 2022. The Duchess of Sussex was pictured from behind wearing the dress in a sweet family photo, which showed her holding Prince Archie and glancing at Prince Harry as he carried Princess Lilibet on his shoulders during a walk. near Frogmore Cottage. Another image shared in the six-part docuseries appears to have been taken on the same day, showing Meghan sitting on the kitchen counter across from Prince Harry. The kitchen photo may have been taken at Frogmore Cottage, where Prince Harry and Meghan lived from 2019 to 2020 before stepping back from royal duties and moving to his home state in the United States. A photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from the December 2022 documentary series “Harry & Meghan” on Netflix.

Netflix/YouTube

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were most recently together in the UK in September 2022 during a trip to Europe for a series of events with long-standing charities when Queen Elizabeth died aged 96 . The couple extended their stay for the funeral events that followed and used Frogmore Cottage as a base for staying in England until last year. In March 2023, a spokesperson for the couple's Archewell Foundation told PEOPLE: “We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to leave their residence at Frogmore Cottage. » While Meghan was photographed barefoot in the de la Renta shirt dress in Harry and Meghan, she donned black ankle-strap flats for the visit to Children's Hospital Los Angeles almost two weeks ago. The Duchess of Sussex's stop was part of Make March Matter, an annual fundraiser at the hospital that “unites celebrities, businesses and the community at large to support its mission to create hope and build a healthier future. Since 2016, the campaign has raised more than $10 million for Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Meghan Markle joins story time at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on March 21, 2024.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! “The children laughed and sang as the Duchess became a character on every page as she read patients' favorite books like Rosie the Riveter, Pete the Cat And I saw a cat,” a statement said tapping into her acting experience! Meghan also helped the children with STEAM activities related to each book. In a video of the visit, the Duchess of Sussex greeted the children as they gathered for the story session, enthusiastically showing off the cover of Rosie Revere, engineer and telling the group, “This is one of my favorites.” Meghan Markle joins story time at Children's Hospital Los Angeles on March 21, 2024.

Children's Hospital Los Angeles



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/meghan-markle-recycles-dress-uk-visit-surprise-storytime-childrens-hospital-los-angeles-8624076 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos