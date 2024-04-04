How designers are revisiting boat shoes





Sometimes fashion is like Groundhog Day with better outfits. Designers disappear only to suddenly reappear (looking at you, Alessandro Michele.) Trends die out and then suddenly come back. Skinny jeans were cool until everyone wore oversized, drop-crotch khakis except this group of teen style designers determined to bring back 2000s so-bad-they're-good jeggings. Consider, in this vein, the boat shoe, a true symbol of all things preppy. Almost disappearing as a part of a stylish wardrobe, it has now become a trendy item. It's the year of the boat shoe, says Voguewho is far from being the only one to observe a proliferation of fashionable maritime shoes. There they were on the Miu Miu Spring 2024 Fashion Show in Paris, in what was widely considered one of Miuccia Prada's best collections for the brand in years. There too, they were at Fendis fall 2024 menswear show in Milan, where the moccasin-style shoe had been stamped to resemble a crocodile. There they are on virtually every page of a new catalog from the revived hipster heritage brand Quaker Marine Supply Co., a brand whose style model is not Jacob Elordi but Papa Hemingway.

Every few years there's another wave, Lisa Birnbach, 65, author of The Official Preppy Handbook and its sequel True Prep, said of boat shoes like Sperry Top-Siders or LL Bean Camp loafers. equally appreciated, although nautically inappropriate (they scratch). bridges).

Ms. Birnbach's handbook, originally published in 1980 as a satirical take on upper-class folkways, has become a canonical text, on a par with Take Ivy, a slim 1965 volume of photographs depicting Ivy League guys of yesteryear. Both are inevitably cited whenever preppy trends return. And every time that happens, Ms. Birnbach knows her phone will ring. My phone number should be posted on the bathroom wall at Cond Nast and Hearst, she said in a call from her home in Glendale, California. The renewed interest in boat shoes could be inspired, Ms. Birnbach said, by a new retailer selling Top-Siders, a designer discovering them, a person on Instagram or TikTok cleverly partnering with shoes boat. Regardless, she said, it always seems like people are seeing them for the first time, which is odd for a shoe category created when Franklin D. Roosevelt was president. He it was in 1935 that Paul Sperry, the inventor of the Sperry Top-Siders, slipped on the deck of his sailboat and fell overboard into Long Island Sound. He then had a soggy epiphany, from which was born a sailing shoe with a simple leather upper and incised rubber soles that mimic the ridges of his cocker spaniel legs. (Mr. Sperry patented the process of creating these grooves, called rolling, in 1937.)

The Top-Sider is the Platonic ideal of footwear, said Jason Jules, the author of Black Ivy, a 2021 book examining how generations of black men adopted, improvised and made the elements of a code their own. clothing originating from a large number of black men. white elite of the Ivy League. The sudden reappearance of boat shoes in fashion is partly a reaction to sneaker fatigue, Mr. Jules, 60, said in a call from his home in Paraguay. With sneakers, you're so overwhelmed with details that you need a manual to know how to wear them. Conversely, as any boater can attest, Top-Siders are so basic in their design that they barely qualify as shoes. And although the style has been reinterpreted in pop, metallic colors and subject to cool affiliations with designers (notably a fashion-bro-friendly collaboration with Chris Echevarria of Blackstock & Weber), it's the classic version that continues to resonate. It's the iconography of the style, said Jonathan Frankel, president of the Aldo Group, whose portfolio includes Sperry. It's not broken, so don't fix it. In a recent phone call from his company headquarters in Florence, Alabama, the designer Billy Reid, 59, noted that he bought his first pair of Top-Siders at age 15 and then wore them until they were held together with duct tape and Shoe Goo. Now, he says, seeing twenty-somethings wearing Top-Siders blows my mind. Although Mr. Reid replaced his boat shoes with some regularity over the years, he eventually relegated them to the back of his closet. And there they sat until my 20-year-old son, Walton, started stealing them.

This is the paradox of boat shoes, according to Kevin McLaughlin, owner of Quaker Marine. Styles like Top-Siders are rooted in function, not fashion. And yet, they always come back into fashion, he says. For Walton Reid, Mr. Reid's 20-year-old son and musician, the anti-fashion vibe of a boat shoe is intrinsic to its appeal. Depending on how style works today, you can take inspiration from a utilitarian classic and give it whatever twist you want, he said. I can walk into a thrift store, find a pair of Dior jeans that someone might have died in, wear them with a suit jacket and boat shoes and, even though it shouldn't work, it does.

