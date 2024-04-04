Connect with us

Fashion

24 Chic Dresses to Shop in Every 2024 Color Trend

Street style star wearing a yellow dress

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

There are many ways to embrace the color trends of a particular season, but I find the best way, especially in spring and summer, is with dresses. A chic dress in an It color is striking and beautiful, and requires very little thought or effort. This spring and summer, I think we're going to see a lot of people wearing dresses in six specific color trends that look fresh (even if some of them aren't all new — ahem, red).

Color trends this season range from pastels to bold primary hues, including a few shades we see most often in winter. All of these color trends were present and represented on the biggest and most influential runways, so I'm sharing some of the best of these examples alongside a handful of standout dresses in each hue. Keep scrolling to start shopping, because I'm 100% sure these chic options will sell out.

Light pink

Prada S/S 24 show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Prada S/S 24

Shop chic pale pink dresses

Long Strapless Tech Gabardine Dress

Long Strapless Tech Gabardine Dress

Bella mini dress

Draped midi dress

Walmart High Cut Dress

Burgundy

Gucci S/S 24 Fashion Show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Gucci S/S 24

Shop chic burgundy dresses

Zara linen dress

Reformation

Zara linen dress

Cayla X Revolve Pickleball Dress

Norma Belle

Cayla X Revolve Pickleball Dress

Edlyn draped sleeveless ruffled poplin midi dress

Ulla Johnson

Edlyn draped sleeveless ruffled poplin midi dress

Limited Edition Anna October© X J.crew Side Slit Dress

Anna October x J. Crew

Side slit dress

Green olive

Erdem S/S 24 track

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Erdem S/S 24

Shop chic olive green dresses

Elena shirt dress in cotton poplin

J Crew

Elena shirt dress in cotton poplin

Halter Neck A-Line Maxi Dress

COS

Halter Neck A-Line Maxi Dress

Willow short sweetheart dress

Witchcraft

Willow short sweetheart dress

Button-front polka dot midi dress

Madewell

Button-front polka dot midi dress

Royal blue

JW Anderson Trail S/S 24

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

JW Anderson S/S 24

Shop chic royal blue dresses

Mia fringed ribbed knit dress

Galvan

Mia fringed ribbed knit dress

Cora short dress

Rebecca Vallance

Cora short dress

Florence mini skirt

Minkpink

Florence short dress

Plain Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress

Camuto wins

Plain Sleeveless Tiered Maxi Dress

Pale yellow

Bottega Veneta S/S 24 Fashion Show

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Bottega Veneta S/S 24