Rodeo-inspired fashion trend gains momentum with the release of Beyoncé's new album





Beyoncé released her eighth studio album last week (March 29), and hot on her trail is a sudden interest in country fashion. The digital coverage of Cowboy Carter shows the singer-songwriter riding a white horse and wearing cowboy attire. This style of clothing is often defined as Western or country attire. Just think wide-brimmed hats, bolo ties, riding boots, jeans, and lots of fringe. Country looks defined the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2024 menswear collection and runway show. Photo: Louis VuittonBeyoncé herself has been following the trend for some time. At the 2024 Grammys in February, she wore an oversized black leather jacket with silver embellishments. The outfit is from Louis Vuitton. She didn't have the Oscars this year, but made an appearance at her Oscars Gold party, which she hosts every year with her husband, Jay-Z. For this, she again wore a country outfit. It was a structured Givenchy blazer fitted with a pin and flared pants. Learn more: Taylor Swift, Aaliyah, Beyoncé: who are the biggest stars in musical fashion? Cowboy hats became the defining fashion accessory for her fans attending Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour concerts last year. She herself wore many cowboy hats (the sparkly, mirrored kind) during performances. Being the huge style icon that she is, it's understandable that Beyoncé is capable of sparking another trend revival. When the Cowboy Carter was announced in February, global Google searches for the term cowboy hat jumped 212.5%, according to online fashion retailer Boohoo. Cowboy chic Country fashion isn't entirely new, however. It's an enduring aesthetic that many luxury designers return to again and again. The Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2024 haute couture collection featured country influences. You will see abstract references to the iconographies of my home state of Texas everywhere, said the fashion house's creative director, Daniel Roseberry, in the press notes. Among his many creations, he has transformed bandanas into hand-painted glitter. The cowboy boot has been redesigned as a fancy over-the-knee boot with buckles. Pharrell Williams, men's creative director at Louis Vuitton, organized a sort of rodeo in January to present his Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Dior played on the equestrian theme for its Cruise 2023 collection. Photo: Dior Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2024 couture focuses on country aesthetics. Here, a model wears pants completely covered in cowboy-inspired silver buckles and black patent leather cowboy boots. Photo: Schiaparelli Learn more: Beyoncé and Rihanna will be the most influential fashion figures in 2023, says report The scene setup included backdrops of rolling canyons and valleys, rocky mountain ranges and dry plains at sunset. Williams designs included workwear reminiscent of the American Western wardrobe. The pieces were loaded with cowboy iconography and also included looks designed in collaboration with Native American artists. The Dior Cruise 2023 collection included chapped pants and gaucho hats. Other designers like Thom Browne, Charaf Tajer and Kenneth Ize have also played with country-inspired looks in the past.

