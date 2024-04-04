Joey King Became A Happier Person By Taking Fashion Risks (Exclusive)

Joey King travels to the 1940s in his new show We were the lucky ones and fell in love with the fashions of the time.

Every time I put something on, I tell myself that this is how I'm supposed to dress every day. It made me feel really beautiful about myself,” King, 24, tells PEOPLE. If I started dressing in '40s outfits all the time, I think I'd get weird looks and people would say: That's not the trend. It's not the vibe, but I really loved wearing [them].

The Emmy-nominated actress adds that she hopes some '40s styles make a comeback sooner rather than later, because I really think it was an era for clothing through which you can feel the celebration of the female body.

When she's not on duty, King says she can usually be found lounging in something much more casual.

I'm usually at home, and if I'm at home, I'm in my pajamas, she said. But when I take a second to put on jeans or something that might be difficult, I get so much more done and feel so much more productive. Whether it's a brush of mascara or putting on a cute little necklace with an outfit I care about, I feel like it affects my confidence. [and] my level of productivity.

Joey King at the Los Angeles premiere of “We Were the Lucky Ones” in March 2024.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images



King got her start in Hollywood at age 4 because she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her older sisters who were starring in commercials.

They were my idols, the star says of her sisters Kelli, 32, and Hunter, 30. My mother was like, OK, I'm going to put you in a little acting class with them, because we were friends with the owner of the theater and they weren't. I wasn't allowed to have 4-year-olds there, but she was like, I know you. Bring her. She is funny. My love for it really took off from there.

Growing up as the youngest of three girls, King primarily shopped at low-cost department stores like Burlington, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx.

We were doing well, but we didn't have a lot of money, the star said The act said. Fashion was never necessarily a topic that was talked about in my house. We just wore what fit us and I bought my sisters' clothes. I didn't really grow up understanding the importance of how fashion can make you feel.

Joey King in Los Angeles at the Double Club Los Angeles presented by Prada Mode in March 2024.

John Sciulli/Getty Images



As King progressed in the industry, she began working with a stylist Jared Eng which, she says, made me realize how much fashion can really affect your relationship with yourself.

I fell in love with acting,” King continues. I have a pretty big personality and have never been shy about taking fashion risks, but now I feel a lot more confident in myself because I have more taste and more style.

THE Kissing booth The former hopes her love of fashion rubs off on her mother.

I always tell her: try this dress. You are beautiful. Take the risk. You don't need to hide with these things that you're not even comfortable in, King says. I'm constantly working on it because I could see what I saw in myself when I started taking these risks, my face lit up. I became a happier person because of how I felt within myself.

We were the lucky onesis now streaming on Hulu.