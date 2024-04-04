Lovey & Grink recalls children's pajamas due to burn hazard; Violation of Federal Regulations on Flammability of Children's Sleepwear





Recalled lounge dress (short sleeves) in light blue fabric with blue gummy bears

Recalled two-piece pajamas in orange fabric with candy corn, jack-o-lantern buckets and assorted lollipops

Recalled Lounge Dress (Long Sleeve) in Orange Fabric with Candy Corn, Jack-O-Lantern Buckets and Matching Lollipops

Recalled lounge dress (short sleeves) in orange fabric with candy corn, Jack-O-Lantern buckets and matching lollipops

Two-piece pajamas in pink fabric with red heart-shaped lollipops and small white hearts

Recalled lounge dress (long sleeves) in pink fabric with red heart-shaped lollipops and small white hearts

Recalled lounge dress (short sleeves) in pink fabric with red heart-shaped lollipops and small white hearts

Two-piece pajamas in light blue fabric with helicopters and clouds with smiley faces

Recalled two-piece pajamas in light blue fabric with red, white and blue ice cream, frozen treats and red and white fireworks

Recalled lounge dress (short sleeves) in light blue fabric with red, white and blue ice cream, frozen treats and red and white fireworks

Recalled two-piece pajamas in dark blue fabric with guitars, keyboards, drums, microphones and yellow musical notes

Recalled two-piece pajamas in red fabric with matching yellow pasta shapes

Recalled lounge dress (short sleeves) in red fabric with matching yellow pasta shapes

Two-piece pajamas in light blue fabric with penguins holding Hanukkahs, Dreidels, presents, donuts and snowflakes

Recalled lounge dress (long sleeves) in light blue fabric with penguins holding Hanukiahs, Dreidels, presents, donuts and snowflakes

Recalled lounge dress (short sleeves) in light blue fabric with penguins holding Hanukiahs, Dreidels, presents, donuts and snowflakes

Recalled lounge dress (short sleeves) in pink fabric with airplanes, rainbows, palm trees, heart-shaped sunglasses and suitcases

Recalled two-piece pajamas in pink fabric with airplanes, rainbows, palm trees, heart-shaped sunglasses and suitcases

Recalled Two-piece pajamas in light blue fabric with racing car and checkered flag patterns

Recalled lounge dress (long sleeves) in light blue fabric with pink hearts with rainbows and small white hearts Product Name: Two-piece pajamas and lounge robes for children Hazard: The recalled children's pajamas violate flammability regulations for children's sleepwear, posing a burn hazard to children. Reminder date: April 4, 2024 Recall Details Description: This recall involves four types of children's sleepwear: girls' two-piece pajama sets, girls' nightgowns, boys' two-piece pajamas and unisex two-piece pajamas. They were sold in the following prints: Sushi, Smores, Heart Pops, Rainbow Sky, Popcorn, Puppy Love, Race Car, Sports, Beach Day, Summer Treats, Pasta, Cherry Berry, Love Potion, With the Band, Recycle, Halloween , Birthday Treats, Build-a-Block, blue gummy bears, gingerbread, helicopters, Hanukkah penguins, rainbow hearts and holiday cheer. The pajama sets were sold in sizes 12 months through 9/10. Size, Made In Indonesia, RN64664, 48% cotton/47% modal/5% elastane, and washing instructions are printed on the neck label. No side seam label is found on the product. Remedy: Consumers should immediately take the recalled pajamas away from children, stop using them and contact Lovey & Grink for a full refund. Consumers who purchased the product will be asked to destroy the clothing by cutting it in half and disposing of it in accordance with local and state recycling laws. Consumers must send a photo of the destroyed garment to[email protected]. Upon receipt of the photo, consumers will receive a full refund of the purchase price. Sold to : Five Loaves Two Fish (Coronado, CA), Sassy Pants (Stockton, CA), Wards Terrilee (Closter, NJ), Little Luna (New York), Groove (Westport, CT), Bean 2 Tween (Southampton, NY), Reform Kids (Cresskill, NJ), Stella Mara (Englewood, NJ), State of Kid (Miami, FL) and Blue Jean Baby (Woodbury, NY) and online at loveyandgrink.com, Saks.com, Bloomingdales.com and Maisonette. com from September 2022 to January 2024 for between $38 and $44. Importer(s): Koala Tree Enterprises, DBA Lovey & Grink, of Los Angeles, California Made in : Indonesia Note: Individual commissioners may have statements related to this topic. Please visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners to search for statements related to this or other topics. If you are having problems with a recall action or believe a company is not responding to your action request, please use this form and explain the situation to CPSC. About the US CPSC The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the country more than $1 trillion annually. The CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years. Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a recall ordered by the Commission or a voluntary recall initiated in consultation with the CPSC. For vital information: Report a dangerous product

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls/2024/Lovey-Grink-Recalls-Childrens-Pajamas-Due-to-Burn-Hazard-Violation-of-Federal-Flammability-Regulations-for-Childrens-Sleepwear The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos