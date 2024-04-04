Princess Diana never knew about replacement wedding dress: 'complete secret'

Little did Princess Diana know that the design team behind her royal wedding dress had secretly created a second look for the wedding of the century.

The late Princess of Wales instantly made fashion history when she walked up the steps of St. Paul's Cathedral in London to marry Prince Charles on July 29, 1981, in her majestic wedding dress with a train of 25 feet. But unbeknownst to the royal bride and the millions watching the fairy tale unfold on television, Elizabeth and David Emanuel have made a backup wedding dress for any unforeseen circumstances.

“None of us wanted to worry him. It was a complete secret,” Elizabeth tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue.

The 70-year-old London-based designer, who continues to create couture, says she made this replacement dress very carefully before the big day.

“I was a little neurotic and thinking, 'What happens if someone breaks in and steals the dress or something spills or there's a fire or it's stolen?' ” said Elizabeth. “So I thought, 'I'll make a back-up dress.' ”

Elizabeth Emanuel with a recreation of the alternate wedding dress in 2024; Princess Diana on her wedding day in July 1981.

Lauren Fleishman; PA Images/Getty Images



The replacement dress differed greatly from Diana's iconic wedding dress, notably without the long train. “That’s what made the dress so spectacular, larger than life,” Elizabeth says of the fashion statement.

The silk of the second dress was also white, “not the deep ivory that the royal wedding dress was made of” and featured “thin” sleeves “more fitted to her arms” with frilly cuffs, in a variation of the sleeves bouffants of that of Princess Diana. dress. Elizabeth then hand embroidered the designs of the dress Diana wore, while the backing fabric was ready to use.

The design itself was inspired by a pink dress the Emanuels created for the bride to wear to a private ball a few days before her wedding, although the replacement piece was never completed.

“I just told myself: If something happens, finish it and prepare it,” Elizabeth says, adding that “it probably ended up on a sample rail. It was probably reused, torn up, thrown away, who knows? ”

“I call it the dress that never was,” she says.

Elizabeth Emanuel's recreated version of Princess Diana's backup wedding dress.

Lauren Fleishman



After looking through old sketches and thumbnails from an old documentary, the designer reproduced the backup wedding dress she had made with her former husband for a single purpose: presentation to the Princess Diana Virtual Museum.

“We've never seen this dress on Diana and thought it would be nice to imagine it,” said museum director and curator Renae Plant, who acquired the recreated piece for an undisclosed amount. “You can’t put a price on history.”

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Diana and Prince Charles after their royal wedding on July 29, 1981.

Shutterstock



More than 40 years ago, Elizabeth said the future Princess Diana found the studio to be an “oasis of peace” amid the excitement and mounting pressure leading up to her royal wedding day.

“She would go upstairs and talk to all the seamstresses. She loved walking the rails because it was a new world for her,” she says.

As the reimagined backup prepares to be shipped to California, Elizabeth flashes back to the moment at the royal wedding when she and David helped Diana before she got into her waiting car.

“We could hear people outside clapping. Everyone was happy and smiling,” she said. “It truly was a fairytale wedding.”

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day in July 1981.

Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archives/Getty



Next on Elizabeth's list is to create a modern reinterpretation of Princess Diana's original wedding dress, which was recently displayed at Kensington Palace in 2022, on loan from her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry .

“I’m going to try to capture the spirit of the original, but through my eyes now,” Elizabeth told PEOPLE. “I want to keep all the sparkles and all the pearls but with a completely different vision.”