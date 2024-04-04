Blackhawks Player Survey: Fights, Fashion, Music and Connor Bédard's Superstitions

You spend all day with your colleagues, and they drive you crazy sometimes, don't they? Well, imagine spending the whole day with them, and then the whole evening. Then fly around the continent with them. Take buses with them. Share hotel rooms with them. Apparently having every meal with them.

Few colleagues know each other (and love each other and drive each other crazy) like NHL players do. As we near the end of a long season, we asked 18 Blackhawks (all healthy, everyday players) to tell us what they really think of their teammates, for better and for worse. worse. This isn't exactly a scientific poll, so if a player couldn't choose between two options, we've included both. And a few players were left blank on a few questions.

Here are the results and the best tweets.

Who would you never fight on this team?

Seth Jones: Tinordi. Have you seen him?

Petr Mrzek: He's a big boy. He knows how to fight. I don't know.

Kevin Korchinski: He's just stronger than me. Longer range. I have nothing on him.

MacKenzie Entwistle: He knows what he's doing. You don't like fighting guys who know what they're doing. Plus, he really likes it. So I'm fine. I'll leave that aside.

Nick Foligno: I don't know. I would fight everyone on this team. Let's say Tinner (Tinordi).

Jarred Tinordi: It's Fliggy (Foligno), easy.

Who is the most superstitious?

Tyler Johnson: Bedard. I don't know what it is, but it's a lot. Too much.

Jason Dickinson: Bedard. I've seen a lot of guys with this much, if not more. In this team, he is certainly the one who has the most. Some of them just seem strange to me, but I understand them for him, I guess.

Arvid Sderblom: Donato. He has a lot of things going on before the game, like a lot of routine. I don't know if it's superstition, but he took a lot of steps.

Have you ever touched Connor Bédard’s stick? (And did he know it?)

Monsieurzek: Can't people touch it? I did not know. I touch it if I want.

T.Johnson: I held his staff. He saw me do it.

Jones: I touched it. I don't know if he knew about it, but I touched it.

Philip Kurashev: I think I touched it.

Foligno: Oh yeah. He has no idea.

Luc Reichel: No, I respected him.

Twist: Yes yes. But it was just practice, so he wasn't angry.

Alex Vlasic: Not without him knowing, but I touched him once by accident during pre-match practice. I just picked it up while I was talking to him and forgot about it. He said, “Yeah, I haven’t recorded it yet, so it’s all good.” There are rules, I suppose.

Korchinski: Probably in practice or something. In games, I don't mess with him. But maybe I'll do that before a match without telling him. And when he gets a hat trick, I'll have to touch it every game.

Jaycob Megna: I'm going to leave this one blank. I don't want him to know one way or the other.

Who is most likely to become head coach?

Monsieurzek: Foligno. He manages the locker room. He knows what he's doing.

Joey Anderson: Honestly, I think Fliggy could be a good head coach. Just his demeanor, just the way he goes about his business, the way he's able to deal with people. I think he could be really good as a boss.

Bedard: Foligno. He's the one who talks the most.

Colin Blackwell: Kurashev. His father was a coach, so maybe it's genetics.

Reichel: Blackwell. But difficult. He would like to be on the guys. He would tear guys apart.

Dickinson: Tyler Johnson. He has a good mind for that. He sees the game very well. He thinks and speaks like a coach.

Vlasic: Me. I would love to do that.

Who is most likely to become CEO?

Kurashev: Mr.zek. I think Mrzek was talking about being general manager. I don't know how he would do it, obviously. I think he's studying this.

Monsieurzek: I just want to be a general manager. Or deputy general manager when I retire. Not that I want to be that, but I think I just felt like I've been through a lot of teams that were great organizations and mediocre or low maintenance organizations, so I think I could lead a good organization.

Tinordi: Dickinson. It just seems like he has a knack for it. He has a good hockey mind.

Anderson: Dickinson. Honestly, I think Dickie could be really good.

Korchinski: I think I would be a good general manager. I grinded all the NHL (video game) GM stuff when I was a kid. I made a lot of difficult decisions.

Who is most likely to become a broadcaster?

Foligno: Colin Blackwell would be a good broadcaster. He is very critical, crisp and lively.

Black well: Twist. He likes to bark.

Korchinski: Megnas has this good personality. He can start a conversation about anything. He is super friendly and knows a lot about the game.

Vlasic: Donato. (Hearing this, Blackwell blew a very loud raspberry.)

Who is most likely to never be heard from again after retirement?

Monsieurzek: Reese Johnson, because he's from the middle of nowhere in Canada. I don't think they have a signal there.

Foligno: Well, I'll never see Nikita again. No chance.

Tinordi: Maybe me, honestly.

Who is best dressed?

Korchinski: Whoever I give it to will go straight to their ego. I'll give it to Murph. He is a very good dresser and he has no ego.

Bedard: The Reichs had some good adjustments.

T.Johnson: Twist. I like Twistys' style.

Dickinson: Not a lot. Seths is rather neatly dressed. I like his style.

Black well: Lots of rednecks on this team, to be honest with you. Sleepy ? He just wears the same Lululemon clothes every day. Do you call that style?

Who is the worst dressed?

Twist: Louis Crevier was by far the worst dressed. He just wore Hawks gear everywhere.

Mostly: Korchinski. We are working on it. We were working on him. He's going to get there.

Foligno: I like him, but Korch has a tough style. We need to work on Korch's style.

Sderblom: Korchinski. He's still young. He has things to learn.

Reichel: Korchinski. Maybe in a few years, but he'll definitely need a new suit.

Vlasic: Korchinski. He's not a redneck, he just wears sweatpants all the time. Me too, so I'm up there.

Korchinski: Am I in the lead? Oh, man, it's hard. Now I'm disappointed.

Who is the smartest person off the ice?

Bedard: Someone other than me? Probably Dickie.

Mostly: Blackwell and Donato (both Harvard products). I'm sure Blackie and Donnie will tell you it's them, so give them a tie.

Foligno: Anderson. We have guys from Harvard who think they're smart, but I don't know.

Monsieurzek: Smart Dickies. He thinks he's way too smart at the card table. That's not the case, really. But he's smart.

Vlasic: Dickinson. (To Blackwell) Just because you went to Harvard doesn't mean anything.

Black well: I'm smarter than I look.

Who is the last person you want to control the music in the room with?

Mostly: I don't even know if Bedsy listens to music, so go with him.

Monsieurzek: Reichel. He would probably love to listen to German music, like Rammstein. This can't happen.

Reichel: Mr.zek. I don't think I trust Mrzek. I don't trust Mrzek.

Twist: I'm not a big fan of the Tinners' music. He makes the hard rock vibrate, the screams. I don't like this kind of thing.

Korchinski: I would never trust Kurshy with music.

Bedard: I'll say Raddy just because in the car he played a terrible playlist once, so it kinda stuck in my mind.

Vlasic: Zaitsev. He plays Russian songs that I don't really know.

Black well: Mr.zek. Czech rap is not my cup of tea.

Choose one word to describe Nick Foligno.

Answer Votes Chief 5 Strong 3 Dad 2 Character 1 Talkative 1 Driven 1 Energizing 1 Funny 1 Outgoing 1 Keen 1 Talk 1

Which attacker could play as a defender?

Vlasic: Sanford. He played a lot of D in practice today and he was lights out.

Korchinski: Sanford. He closed it.

Monsieurzek: I could see Tyler Johnson playing defensive end. That's right, they are special.

Seth Jones: None.

Which defender could play as an attacker?

Monsieurzek: Korch, because he always tries to play forward.

Korchinski: At the time, I played a little forward.

Jones: I would be a very good striker.

Vlasic: I think I could make some changes. Just throw it away and go batting.

Who doesn't get enough credit on this team?

Anderson: Reese Johnson. He does everything he can to help every night, and what he does isn't easy. The physique he brings, the energy, it's not easy. And he gets up every night and does it.

Mostly: Anderson. He always does the right things. He always makes the right play. He takes care of what his job is first.

Foligno: Anderson. It's always a constant. We don't talk about him enough.

Twist: Kurashev. This year he's really taking off, but over the last couple of years I think he's really made big strides to improve. I played with him at Rockford and just to see his consistency and how he's grown as a player and as a person, he's someone that could get a little more credit for what he does.

Reichel: Dickinson. He does the little things well. It's nothing (on the) highlight reels, but it plays the right way. Guys don't see that as much because it's not like he's dragging his feet, but he still does things.

Tinordi: Dickinson. He does everything there. All.

Ryan Donato: Vlasic. He's basically our best player every night this year and he's a very team guy. You don't really notice him as much scoring points, getting on the stat sheet, but he's one of those guys who counts every day against other teams' best players. Especially as a young man, taking on this role is quite difficult.

T.Johnson: I think Vlasys is pretty special. I know he gets a lot of credit, but I think in a few years the whole league will really know.

(Top photo of Nick Foligno and Connor Bedard: Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)