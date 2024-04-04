Ah, spring cleaning: when I have to confront all my old fashion trends | Emma Brockes

II've been spring cleaning, and last week I filled eight huge boxes of clothes in a once-a-decade walk through my closet. We put off these things for a reason: the time it takes, and more importantly, what we have learned to call emotional labor. Reviewing old things, no matter the details, threatens to take us back in time, but the question of wardrobe is particularly striking. Here, before me, is proof that entire parts of my life have been lost in the illusion that the Banana Republic shirtdress was something I should wear.

Unlike previous attempts, this time I swore things would be different. I was in charge. I was going to be ruthless. I wasn't going to let this thing and its burden of memory rule me. No need to cling to clothes so I can look at them to elicit images, when my memories could just as easily be preserved by taking a photo.

And at first, that's how it happened. The hangers flew. It was like shedding my skin, reliving iterations of the people I once thought I was. A pile of boxy Elizabeth Warren-style jackets, including a fuchsia one: what the hell was I thinking? (I know what I was thinking: serious but fun!) Two wrap dresses from a Madison Avenue store called J McLaughlin, in prints with names like gelato. It was an unfortunate phase. I remember a woman I was trying to impress at a party saying, You look like a tough Republican wife, but that's not wrong. Lots of horrible knits. One of them, a knee-length cardigan with large brass buttons, hangs inside a sheath from the dry cleaners with a receipt still attached: 2015. Hanger after hanger of shirts from the days when I wore white jeans accessorized with gold and summed up in two unfortunate words: Tory Burch. Out! (Actually, one of the shirts is quite nice; keep it! It's important not to become easy to mess up.)

However, the further back I go, the more difficult it becomes. There is a sense of triumph that comes from confronting versions of yourself from the recent past. It delivers a sense of growth and the illusion of progress. You may feel tender toward the 33-year-old you once were, trying to figure out if you can pull off a mohair vest (no), a leopard-print jacket (no), a cropped '40s blazer at the— above the waist (no) or an ankle-length sweater dress (neither). But then, around two and a half decades, things start to get complicated.

A blue and white dress my mother bought me in a charity shop when I was 18 barely covered more than one bicep these days. It's made of cheap cheesecloth, so worn in places that I can see through it. I'll keep it for you, my mother would say whenever she considered throwing out something from her own wardrobe, no matter how distressed or unsuitable it was. I hold up the 30-year-old dress and can't hold back an automated, sentimental response: In 10 years, one of my nine-year-olds might be wearing this one.

Even harder: an old ratty terry cloth dress of my mother's, a complete coincidence, given the amount of stuff that went into the pointe shoe after her death, which I clung to perversely. She would be amused and dismayed that over the last 20 years I have paid not only to store this thing, but also to ship it across the Atlantic. I give it a good sniff to see if it contains anything from my old house, but it just smells like dust. Come on, I can do it. Feeling heroic, I put it in the box, on top of a pile of horrible Anne Klein shirts that had been given to me by someone who must have hated me.

What do you think? I ask my children. Granny's boots? Ugh. Here it is, the Everest of this business: a pair of 1960s leather boots that my mother bought in Carnaby Street before I was born, unbearable, covered in dust, with two boot inserts holding them in place. My children look at me with the compassion of a young person for a mature age. You don't need them, I say kindly, and taking advantage of his certainty, I take them to the trash and place them carefully next to the compactor. Five minutes later, I panic. It's like I kicked my mother out. These things do not spark joy, as Marie Kondo would have them; they spark sorrow, a feeling of equality in my eyes and sometimes just as nice to sit with. I run to get the boots. Another 10 years, I think, and I can let this one go. Until then, let's not get carried away.