X-Men 97 contains some of the best X-Men stories of all time





The X-Men continue to mutate in culture. The Marvel superheroes, created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, debuted in 1963 and have spent the last 60 years appearing in thousands of comic books, blockbuster films, 64-bit video games and, occasionally, of the most recent animated shows. which, X-Men 97, premiered on Disney Plus on March 20 and is now four episodes into its season. Characters such as Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, Gambit, Jean Grey, their leader Professor X and others, as well as villains like Magneto and Apocalypse, have become pop culture touchstones. The show reprises X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran from 1992 to 1997 on the Fox network's programming block Fox Kids and dominated millennials on Saturday mornings for years. The new series represents the first time the X-Men have had their own project under Disney and Marvel Studios, the parties behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Disney completed the purchase of 21st Century Fox in 2019, bringing the X-Men under its broad superhero umbrella. Fans should expect Disney's live-action Marvel productions to reinterpret the X-Men at some point. Its TV and cinema branches have already fallen. couple Easter eggs. Meanwhile, in the comics, the characters are enjoying a fourth or fifth Golden Age after a 2019 soft reboot of the franchise by writer Jonathan Hickman that continued under other writers . (Wonder recently announced plans yet another new direction for the X-Men at South by Southwest.) True to its title, X-Men 97 is more of a throwback affair, which seems to work, with reviews And NBA stars while sharing their enthusiasm for the show. Where can I watch the new X-MEN 97 animated series?? I loved it at the time. -LeBron James (@KingJames) March 20, 2024 If you're LeBron James' age or a little older or younger than the 39-year-old, the look and sound of X-Men: The Animated Series could still be considered iconic. There are some vital things regarding what makes it that X-Men Show, says Jake Castorena, the show's supervising producer and head director. THE theme song the main voices, the characters, and the overall look, mood, and feel of it. What is this feels as are the 1990s, even though many X-Men comic book stories come from the period that many fans consider a creative peak for the franchise: the '80s. Many story decisions, according to Castorena, were made by Beau DeMayo, the series' head writer and showrunner who parted ways with Marvel. weeks before the show created; created; Marvel did not respond to a request for comment on DeMayo's departure. Sharp. Spiritual. Thoughtful. Subscribe to the Style Memo newsletter. The original animated series covered a lot of ground, including ideas from what many fans consider the classic period of X-Men comics, writer Chris Claremonts helmed from 1975 to 1991. The first season, in 1992, borrowed from the dystopian era. travel arc Days of Future Past (1981); later, he would use plots from two of Claremont's most famous stories, the Phoenix and Dark Phoenix sagas, in which a cosmic entity possesses and corrupts the hero Jean Grey. If you know your X-Men, the nods to the '80s are impossible to miss on X-Men 97. Take Storm, the weather-controlling X-Man. She debuted in X-Men 97 with a new hairstyle, a white hair mohawk that echoed the punk look the character adapted in a 1983 arc. At the time, this represented the character taking a darker outlook and more complex. But it also looked cool at a time when the X-Men franchise had a rapidly growing fan base and a certain countercultural cachet. More Connections: Storm loses her powers in the second episode of X-Men 97, which left fans on social media wondering why the series nerfed the powerful hero. In fact, it's straight out of another much-loved Claremont story from the early 1980s, which sends Storm on a hero's journey in search of the return of her powers. (This story begins with one of the most artistically singular issues of Uncanny X-Men, issue #186 Lifedeath, drawn with painterly ambition by Barry Windsor-Smith.) Then there's pregnant Jean Gray in the early episodes of X-Men 97, revealed at the end of the second episode to be a double. This is all a riff on one of Claremont's oldest storylines, in which Cyclops marries a clone of Jean Grey, setting off a series of events that would shape the series for years, culminating in the advent of the anti -mutant hero Cable and character. Inferno comic book hellish event. Finally, X-Men 97 is up to something with Magneto. In 1997, the animated series ended with an ailing Professor Charles Xavier transported into space with his galactic Empress lover to recover. (Look, go ahead.) Here in the new series, we learn that Professor But first, Magneto answers for his crimes, allowing the U.S. government to put him on trial. There, Magneto recounts his childhood and explains that his people's homes were burned because they dared to call God by another name. This was the case in an Uncanny Holocaust and put Magneto under test for his crimes against the world, leading to a turn toward heroism. X-Men 97 also contains a reference to the current X-Men comic book series with a brief nod to the Hellfire Galawhich is a bit like the Met Gala, except with the added bonus of an ill-advised outfit gone wrong. But it is rather a return affair without appeal pure fan service. (Reviews are impressed.) The '90s X-Men cartoons gained a lot of goodwill, which Disney Marvel's efforts risked with several critically panned films that failed at the box office. The production studio is looking for the next big hit, and finding new life in some classics could be one way to do that. It's not lost on Marvel that the X-Men represent a turning point for the company. The company touted the X-Men (and the soon-to-be-appearing Fantastic Four) as the leaders of a new era for the company's cinematic and animated future. The days of Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans may be long gone. One way or another, Marvel was always going to have to mutate.

