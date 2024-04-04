Designer of Princess Diana's royal wedding dress to recreate her gown





When the late Princess Diana married the now King Charles III in 1981, she wore an avant-garde wedding dress that had a profound impact on the bridal fashion space and the world. The royal outfit, a silk and taffeta ball gown with puffed sleeves, 10,000 hand-embroidered beads and a 25-foot train, caught everyone's attention, and brides around the world wanted to recreate the iconic look of the princess for their own big day. Now, one of the designers behind this elaborate ensemble, Elizabeth Emanuel (who made the piece with her former husband, David Emanuel), has decided to recreate a modern version of Diana's wedding dress. I will try to capture the spirit of the original but through my eyes now, Elizabeth said People on April 3, 2024. I want to keep all the sequins and beads but with a completely different vision. Although Elizabeth noted that she would not have adjusted any details on Princess Diana's original wedding dress, now that more than 40 years have passed, she will approach the new design process from a wiser and more experienced. It's really exciting because I often get asked, Would you do the same dress again?” she shared. “Well, I wouldn't change anything about the dress in 1981, but if I looked at it through my eyes now, there [are] so many possibilities. Hulton Deutsch/Getty Images

Elizabeth previously told the publication that the royal family didn't have a specific vision for Diana's wedding dress at the time, so Elizabeth offered a range of potential design ideas for the bride-to-be to choose from. When Elizabeth revealed these concepts that covered her showroom floor to Lady Di and her mother, both seemed in shock, according to the designer. I'm sure it must have been an intimidating sight for the future princess and her mother who were left stunned and speechless for the first few minutes, Elizabeth recalls. We waited for what seemed like an eternity for a response, and then the smiles broke out. After a while, they settled on a very theatrical, very dramatic design concept. We knew the wedding would be in St. Pauls, and it's huge inside, so we wanted the dress to stand out, Elizabeth explained. But also, for Diana, we wanted to make her look like a fairy princess. Since Future didn't have any particular details she wanted included in her dress, Elizabeth and David decided to go above and beyond with the final product. [We said,] Let's do it. Let's act crazy. From St Paul [has] this huge, big alley. Let's put all the ruffles on the lace, everything, and make it the ultimate fairy princess dress, Elizabeth said. And that's what we've done.

