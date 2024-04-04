25 Best Denim Jackets to Fit Any Wardrobe





Fashion experts agree that there are few spring wardrobe essentials with as much permanent wear potential as a good denim jacket. Similar to your favorite leather jacket or a great trench coat, a denim jacket can be one of the most useful and stylish layers to wear whenever it's time to break out spring fashion must-haves. No matter if you're looking for a traditional non-stretch cotton denim jacket, a cropped style that gives your high-waisted pants a moment to shine, or a vest with a little more layering potential, the best denim jackets aren't picky to find. Luckily, you don't need to spend a ton of money to find one that's stylish and warm. We turned to style experts to find the best denim jackets under $120 for spring. “This stands out as a standout denim jacket under $120 because of its distinct A-line silhouette with a pleated back and dropped shoulders,” says the stylist and founder of Tanya's Treasure Tanya Nigdelian fashion line. “This creates an overall flattering shape and comfortable fit.” “This remarkable denim jacket [features a] versatile design combining the classic look of a shirt with the functionality of a jacket,” says Nigdelian. “It offers endless styling possibilities. Adding a belted waist not only accentuates the silhouette, but also allows for a customizable fit and added style.” “This jacket offers a unique combination of cropped silhouette and cargo-inspired details,” says Nigdelian. “This adds a contemporary twist to a timeless wardrobe staple. Made from stretch denim, it offers comfort and flexibility for everyday wear and the draped front adds a touch of elegance.” I'm really picky about my denim jackets, the fit is so important! saidIndia Brown, stylist and content creator. I tend to go for shorter or cropped lengths since most of my pants are high waisted, so the proportions seem really intentional and fun. I also love oversized silhouettes like this denim jacket from Topshop, says Brown. Its dark denim and overall looks super expensive. This blazer is an upgraded version of the classic denim jacket. With stylish collared lapels and useful front pockets, this oversized blazer can be paired with a summer dress or light wash jeans. “This jacket elevates any outfit to a sense of inherent cool with its oversized '90s look,” says the stylist and fashion entrepreneur behind the boutique line. At hockeyTaline Keshishian. A denim jacket doesn't have to be boring, it can be enhanced with patch pockets and colorful buttons. “This jacket is a must-have that offers an extremely classic and on-trend vintage style,” says Keshishian. “It’s the perfect transitional jacket for winter and spring,” says Keshishian. “It gives you the luxury of dressing your outfit up or down. Black denim is the boldest, most sophisticated option that suits any occasion.” “This jacket embodies the perfect balance between traditional and modern denim by subtly adding contrast stitching,” says Keshishian. “It brings out the most refined pieces.” I'm still inspired by that classic 1970s California aesthetic, says Los Angeles to New York transplantCatherine Zahorak. I blame it on growing up in the Golden State. I love the masculine oversized fit for a jacket and dark wash rigid denim. I love pairing it with vintage Levis or a bold maxi dress. This one from the Topshops collection at Nordstrom is a perfect staple, and the slightly cropped look will definitely be a flattering style on all body types, says the content creator.Desiree Miranda. This dark oversized [blue denim] H&M's jacket is such an easy transitional weather piece, says Miranda. Oversized denim jackets are ideal when you want to layer another piece without going overboard. Use over activewear for a fun daytime look. Cropped denim jackets are so versatile that they're what you can use over your summer dresses or skirt outfits, says Miranda. Plus, it's so easy to throw on for a casual look. This one from Abercrombie is a great option, being mostly cotton and with a bit of elastane to make it extra comfortable. You've probably seen the return of denim vests on your feed recently, and this selection from influencer and entrepreneurAlyssa Coscarelliis no exception. Wear it over a t-shirt for a casual vibe or on its own for a night out. I usually prefer a bomber style, but I love how this dark jacket goes with everything, says Coscarelli. Even if you prefer short sleeves, you can still follow the denim jacket trend. This short sleeve cropped jacket works as a layering piece that adds more movement to your outfit or can be buttoned up for a more shirt-like feel. InfluencerPauline Leclercqsays she loves a classic, oversized, dark-colored denim jacket for a change from the classic denim jacket. “This jacket can be versatile, according to the style expert. “I see this one with a long skirt and a pair of Gazelles or Samba. , and a classic white shirt. Leclercq also recommends a short denim jacket to accompany all your looks, especially over a long dress on summer evenings. This floral option has embroidered details that add a subtle spring element to your ensemble. Celebrate the 2000s revival that is omnipresent on Instagram and TikTok with this denim bolero. If you like the fit of your leather motorcycle jacket, try a motorcycle cut denim jacket which will surely get more wear in the warmer months than your leather version. I love Everlane denim because it's reliable and affordable, says Abby Price, founder ofAbbode Shop. Price adds that a light wash piece is versatile for all seasons and one you can wear all the time. Los Angeles-based influencer and modelLoren Thompsonloves faded white denim jackets, like this one from Levis, because they're the perfect pieces for mid-season. Are you looking for a jacket that has a little something extra? This relaxed-fit jacket features a vintage-inspired patchwork that stays true to the traditional blue hues of denim. This Sherpa-lined denim style from Levis is one of Amazon's highest-rated denim jackets and an influencer favorite.

