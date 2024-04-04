Princess Diana's Wedding Dress Designer Opens Up About Creating a Secret Backup Dress





Princess Dianathe wedding dress designer, Elisabeth Manuelwas prepared for the worst as the late royal's big day approached. While the Puff sleeve masterpiece adorned with pearls and a bow Diana slipped on to say “yes” to Prince Charles is still engraved in the brains of many We, few people know that Manuel, now 70, actually created a backup dress in case something happened to the original. (Charles, now 75, and Diana divorced in 1996. Charles became king after Queen Elizabeth II(death in September 2022.) “I was a little neurotic and thought, 'What happens if someone breaks in and steals the dress or something spills or there's a fire or she's stolen? » Manuel said People in a video interview posted via YouTube on Wednesday, April 3. “So I thought, 'I'll make a replacement dress.' The “spare” look was inspired by a pink dress that Emanuel made for Diana to wear to a pre-wedding ball. Unlike the original dress, the backup was bright white in color and did not feature the 25-foot train. Other details included a ruffled neckline and slimmer sleeves that were “more fitted to her arms.” The backup design also featured a series of beading throughout the bodice that fell into a billowing skirt with scalloped embroidery. Although a lot of thought went into creating the save, the look never saw the light of day and was unfinished. Manuel said People that after realizing that Diana would indeed wear the original, the backup ended up on a sample rack “somewhere”. But today the spare part has a second chance. Manuel recreated the look that will be on display at Princess Diana's virtual museum. “We've never seen this dress on Diana and thought it would be nice to imagine it,” Renae Factorysaid the museum curator People. “You can’t put a price on history. » The first version having been lost, Manuel recreated the second version mainly from memory. “To make this dress, I had to go back in time through my memories, and I also found these photographs that we had taken at the time. I wanted to make it as specific as possible and do it in a way that we would have done at that time,” Manuel told People. THANKS! You have successfully registered. Manuel then reflected on his time with Diana, sharing that the late princess contacted the designer herself and asked her to make her wedding dress. “I had to run out of the room. I was with a client. This is how it all began… It was a huge honor to make her wedding dress. » The two reunited again years later at an auction at Christie's, the last time Manuel saw Diana before her fatal car crash in Paris in August 1997. “She was adorable and she looked radiant,” Manuel added.

