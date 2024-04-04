Redevelopment of the Fashion Mall to come; Saks Fifth Avenue in Indianapolis closes





INDIANAPOLIS The Fashion Mall at Keystone will soon have a makeover, according to a Simon Press release. The real estate investment company confirmed Thursday that an evolutionary redevelopment was underway. Saks Fifth Avenue will close its doors at the mall in 2024 as the venue seeks to attract “more of the most respected names in luxury retail and sought-after dining and entertainment destinations in Indianapolis.” property.” Simon is leading the evolution of today's business landscape with the strategic transformation of key properties across the country into premier lifestyle destinations, Simon President of Development Mark Silvestri said in the release. RoomPlace Indianapolis Closing Sale:The RoomPlace is closing 6 furniture stores in Indianapolis. Clearance sale starts April 4 The redevelopment further solidifies Fashion Mall at Keystones’ commitment to providing an exceptional retail, lifestyle and community-focused destination for the region. » Simon's property focuses on premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations. The mall hopes the new options will position The Fashion Mall as “the market's premier experiential shopping destination and a gathering place for the community to continue to work, dine, play and shop.” What will the redevelopment of Simon's The Fashion Mall at Keystone include? A curated collection of highly sought-after retail brands.

An attractive outdoor plaza.

First-to-market dining and entertainment options.

New innovative office space. Where will the redevelopment of Simon's The Fashion Mall at Keystone in Indianapolis take place? The multi-story project will encompass the southeast section of the shopping center located at 8702 Keystone Crossing in Indianapolis, according to the release. This is where Saks Fifth Avenue is currently located on the property. Free pancakes for the solar eclipse:Solar eclipse food on the menu at Cracker Barrel on April 8. Grab free pancakes and buy eclipse glasses Will Saks Fifth Avenue in Indianapolis close for Simon's The Fashion Mall redevelopment? Yes, Saks Fifth Avenue will close as part of this plan, according to the release. Saks Fifth Avenue was already scheduled to close later this year. When will the redevelopment of Simon's The Fashion Mall at Keystone begin? The “phased transformation” of the redevelopment is expected to begin after Saks Fifth Avenue officially closes, according to the release. What stores operate at Fashion Mall at Keystone at the Crossing in Indianapolis? The Fashion Mall is one of the top 50 malls in the country in terms of sales productivity, with more than 60 brands represented, according to the release. They include, but are not limited to: For a complete list of stores at Fashion Mall at Keystone, visit simon.com.

