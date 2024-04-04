Theater student wins Professional Masters Excellence Award





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa., School of Theater master's student Erin Stanek, who will graduate in May with a master of fine arts in theater with an emphasis in costume production, is the 2024 recipient of the Penn States Professional Masters Excellence Award. The Professional Masters Excellence Award recognizes students in their final year of graduate study based on their academic record and the quality and impact of their culminating experience, including creative work, performances and projects undertaken in a professional framework. Stanek joins Allison Brault, a master of music student, and Kimberly Cunningham, a master of architecture student, as recipients from the College of Arts and Architecture. Stanek's thesis is titled From the Yee to the Haw: The Evolution of Western Wear from Function to Fabulous and explores men's fashion and tailoring from the 1930s to today. She produced three suits based on looks worn by Gene Autry, who in the 1930s was one of the first country music stars to wear Western-inspired suits; Hank Snow, known for his heavily embroidered suits, often called Nudie Suits, which gained popularity in the 1950s; and Orville Peck, who mixes functional clothing with embellishments and is known for always wearing a fringed mask. “I was able to combine all of these looks and I know I have the skills to pull off this really fun and wonderful thesis,” Stanek said, noting that she did historical research to find the outfits each musician wore really. Sometimes I could only find one image, but I researched similar costumes and created patterns from those searches. Stanek recently built a costume for Delaware Theater Company's Patsy Cline production of Always, working with Penn State costume design manager Richard St. Clair, who had been hired to design five of the character's ten costumes main. As a draper or costume production specialist, she took the rendering created by St. Clair and produced a design tailored to the production's performer. The blue and white star-spangled cowgirl costume constructed by Stanek was the first worn in the musical. I was honored to have participated in this project, said Stanek. This shows that Richard, as a professional designer, trusts me as a professional draper, a trust that has grown over the two and a half years I have been in this MFA program. The blue dress opens the show, and him trusting me was really meaningful. Stanek's interest in costumes was sparked in high school, where she realized she was more drawn to the technological aspect of theater. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Theater from the University of West Georgia in 2019, focusing her studies on costume production. I realized I wanted to get into the nitty-gritty of costumes and what it takes to take a show from conception to stage, she said. After spending two years as a costume production intern at Playhouse on the Square, a large venue in Memphis that produces everything from large-scale musicals to small period pieces, Stanek concluded she needed of the concentration that a graduate program would offer him. I started asking around and everyone told me to go to Penn State to study with Laura Robinson. [head of costume production]” she said. “We met at a University Resident Theater Association (URTA) convention, and the rest was history. After graduation, she plans to take a teaching position at a university. My experience at Penn State rekindled a love of teaching that I didn't know existed, said Stanek, who had the opportunity to co-teach at the university. So I'm looking for jobs in academia where I can continue to drape, create, and do what I love, all while teaching.

