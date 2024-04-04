Campus couture: the SRU fashion scene





Although a smaller school, Slippery Rock University has a vibrant fashion scene among its 6,815 undergraduate and 1,547 graduate students. Every day, students on campus sport a variety of different styles and clothing, adding a vibrant personality to campus life. With so many different universities in the United States, our attention turned to the fashion scene at SRU, seeking to examine the distinctive style choices of its students. We distributed a survey on social media to all students at Slippery Rock University. The purpose of the survey was to gather more information about students' opinions on fashion, trends and their own personal style. We reported 52 responses. When asked if they keep up to date with current fashion trends, 33.3% of students said they always do and 33.3% said they stay up to date most time. Only one respondent said they never paid attention to or followed current trends and fashion. Many respondents noted that flared leggings and cargo pants were all the rage on campus when asked what item they saw other students wearing often. Close behind are baggy jeans and chunky shoes, with bows being an honorable mention. Oversized hoodies, puffer jackets and neutral basics were also mentioned. When discussing personal style, 53.1% of students said they have a defined personal style, while 46.9% of students said they do not. According to the survey, some of students' favorite items in their wardrobe included bodysuits, cowboy boots, jeans, sneakers and of course, cargo pants. Some students also noted that their second-hand items were their favorites. One participant noted that their personal style is everywhere. It depends on my mood. I like the clean girl aesthetic some days and I sweat some days. I really wear what I want because it's very difficult to follow all the trends. Another interviewee said her personal style is influenced by Pinterest and influencer Lauren Tiby, who is known for emphasizing the importance of building a wardrobe with reliable staple pieces. With the rise of fast fashion through social media platforms like TikTok, 66.7% of students said they sometimes buy fast fashion, 15.2% said they buy fast fashion most of the time and 18.2% said they never do so. With a campus filled with diverse styles and personalities, 84.8% of students reported feeling comfortable expressing themselves through fashion at SRU. Only 15.2% answered the opposite.

