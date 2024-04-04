The best pieces from the Angelina Jolie-approved brand, Another Tomorrow





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. After launching her first fashion brand, Angelina Jolie is taking a bigger role in sustainable style this Earth Month. The Oscar-winning actress and founder of Atelier Jolie has joined the advisory board of Another Tomorrow, the B Corp-certified luxury fashion brand launched in 2020 by entrepreneur Vanessa Barboni Hallik. Led by creative director Elizabeth Giardina (formerly of Proenza Schouler and Derek Lam), the brand is known for its refined essentials (read: understated luxury) and red carpet-ready pieces – think fitted tees and versatile dresses made from a blend of organic cotton and Tencel, denim made in GOTS-certified organic cotton mills, “peace silk” blouses, custom ready-to-wear in merino wool and knits in pre and post consumer recycled cashmere. The brand is a leader with an ethical approach to manufacturing, “defined by a value system based on three pillars: human, animal and environmental well-being,” according to the company. Its “do no harm” philosophy means it does not use bovine leather and other animal skins, fur, horn buttons, virgin cashmere or down. The silk is derived from cocoons naturally shed by fully organically grown and fed silk moths, and its merino wool comes from Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certified farms. Nicholas Kern/Another Tomorrow Another Tomorrow also uses innovative, renewable materials such as marine cell-derived buttons made from algae and corozo nuts, as well as European linen, Forest Stewardship Council-certified wood-based viscose, and hemp. and organic cotton (which require less water and don't use pesticides), just to name a few. “One of the biggest changes I'm seeing is people working in sustainability are finding ways to partner together, and I'm joining Another Tomorrow's advisory board because Vanessa is charting a different path in this industry “Jolie said in a statement. “She has seen all the shortcomings and obstacles that have long been accepted by rote, and she takes them on and shows how to work differently. Being part of this momentum is exciting to me, and the fact that the result is premium clothing from a thoughtful, humane supply chain makes it all the more beautiful. Barboni Hallik adds: “Behind every garment created lies a value chain: a complex ecosystem including nature, energy, people and often animals – which tend to be overlooked as an integral part of the clothing industry. historically extractive and opaque fashion. Angelina's deep humanitarian commitment and expansive vision are a constant source of inspiration for me as Another Tomorrow seeks to redefine a responsible and resilient future for fashion. It challenges us to push the boundaries of what is possible, to operate in a heightened spirit of determination and collaboration. All while fostering and supporting a community of incredible artists and designers like Mimi Plange. Jolie is one of the stars who have worn the luxury brand. (She was previously dressed in the black Doppio boat-neck dress.) Meghan Markle wore the Another Tomorrow bow blouse and classic fiery red pants when she delivered the keynote speech at the One Young World Summit 2022 in the United Kingdom , and the brand was also put on. by Gywneth Paltrow, Laura Dern, Jennifer Hudson, Ava DuVernay, Jessica Chastain and more stars. The Another Tomorrow founder and Jolie share a history of humanitarianism. The actress and United Nations special envoy is a recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Prize, while Barboni Hallik is a member of Harvard's board of trustees. Carr Center for Human Rights and the non-profit organization Liability lawyer. Below, shop some of Another Tomorrow's best spring items (also available at Farfetch, Neiman Marcus, Net-A-Porter and Saks Fifth Avenue), including pre-loved pieces from its authenticated resale program.

