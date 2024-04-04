Queen Letizia recycles a dreamy thigh-slit and ruched dress





The Queen of Spain looked absolutely dreamy in a romantic soft pink look on Wednesday and, best of all, it was a royal recycle. Queen Letizia, 51, looked lovely in the Lady Pipa 'Terrazzo' dress, a bubblegum pink and white speckled print dress with a plunging V-neckline and padded '80s shoulders. © Getty Queen Letizia attended the Gold Medals for Merit in Fine Arts ceremony The stunning garment also had puffed sleeves and a cinched waist that fell into a flowy midi skirt that was ruched at the front. © Getty Queen Letizia recycled her most beautiful pink dress Letizia previously wore her Lady Pipa dress in 2022 when she and King Felipe hosted a luncheon for members of World Literature in lieu of the 2022 “Miguel de Cervantes” Literature Prize in Spanish at the Royal Palace. © Getty Queen Letizia attended a lunch with the same pink look in 2023 Her eye-catching piece was adorned with a pair of sophisticated hot pink slingback kitten heels – Magrit's 'Marian' style. Topping off the mother-of-two's look was a stunning white leather crossbody bag, Furla's 'Metropolis' style, which she wore with the ruched strap in hand. © Getty Queen Letizia met Spanish singer Santiago Auseron She also wore Tous' delicate ruby, emerald and moonstone earrings and soft pink makeup with glowing skin and glossy lips. The royal's shoulder-length bob was casually styled with a side part and sparkly ends. © Getty Queen Letizia arrived with a chic white clutch On this occasion, the Queen recycled her pink look for the Gold Medals of Merit in Fine Arts ceremony at the Palacio de Congresos. Once entering the meeting room of the Cádiz Congress Center, the royal couple attended the screening of a video about the winners, among whom were the painter Augusto Ferrer-Dalmau and the singer Concha Buika. © Getty Queen Letizia has completed her square This isn't the first time the queen has worn pink this spring. She wowed the Investigation National Awards at the Palacio Ducal de los Borja in Gandia with another fabulous recycled look. Letizia appreciates flowing, fitted midi dresses in spring. She looked so elegant at the Tour Del Talento event organized by the Princess of Asturias Foundation at the Gran Teatro de Crdoba last spring, where she wore a floral dress with a tie belt and a touch of pink in her platform pumps . © Getty Queen Letizia Rocked Classic Spring Florals Last April, she also called for a pop of pink when she visited the centenary of the first aero-medical evacuation at the Cuatro Vientos base area in a stunning checkered pink tweed cropped jacket with culottes white and nude heels. © Getty Queen Letizia wore perfect tweed The last few weeks have been calm for the Queen of Spain. Letizia was last seen in a public engagement on March 21 when she attended the DISCAPNET Awards for Accessible Technologies at Espacio por Talento Digital. She opted for a totally different look, sporting white low-rise pants and a bottle green ruffled top set, dressed in black leather slingbacks and her ultra-sleek bob. © Getty Queen Letizia attended the DISCAPNET Awards She did, however, step out for a low-key outing with her husband and daughter Princess Leonor, 18. The royal looked so stylish in black jeans, a striped sweater and a leather jacket. Prada loafers completed Letizia's outfit. DISCOVER:Queen Letizia of Spain looks cool and casual in unexpected androgynous look Meanwhile, the young heiress looked casual and cool in a striped sweater that matched her mother's, as well as mid-wash blue jeans, a striped scarf from Mango and a puffer jacket. The royal trio enjoyed a leisurely meal at the El Patio de La Almunia hotel restaurant. DO YOU LIKE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you're reading this, chances are you're obsessed with all things royal, which is a good thing, because we are too! So obsessed that we started a club dedicated solely to covering them. So welcome to Hello! Royal Club. We would love for you to join us What is this? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, must-see royal news and an illustrious royalInner circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one of Emilie Nash

