“Star Trek: Discovery” opens its 5th and final season in an unremarkable manner (Red Directive recap)

Well, here we are. Again. It's the fifth and final time for “Star Trek: Discovery” and the biggest question every sci-fi fan will have is whether this season will actually be any good. What's tragic is that no one really remembers what happened in Season 4 and that speaks directly to the fact that “Discovery” isn't exactly a high-performing series when it comes to rewatching.

It's been two years and two weeks, give or take a day, since we last saw the crew of the USS Discovery risk everything to save all life in the universe, once again. During this time we saw a lot science fiction, both brilliant and horrible, including two seasons of “Picard” and “Strange New Worlds”, the third and final season of “The Orville”, season 1 of “Andor”, “The Book of Boba Fett,” “Ahsoka,” and the less said about “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the better. If you're wondering where to see all this Trek, check out our Star Trek streaming guide for Paramount Plus and more.

Not to mention the vastly underrated second season of Season 1 “Invasion” and “Halo.” And 2, plus the stunning first season of “Silo,” the second and unfortunately final season of “Avenue 5,” and two seasons of “For All Mankind.” The fact is that the standard has, for the most part, been refreshingly high. And frankly, before we even get into Season 5 of “Discovery,” it's worth remembering that what executive producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise have given us thus far hasn't exactly been great writing. consistently high quality sci-fi. In fact, it was rather disappointing.

Are we in store for another cookie-cutter season of plot threads that provide misdirected build-ups with unsatisfying payoffs…you know, like we've done over the past two seasons plus the three seasons of “Picard”. “..? Even “Andor”, despite its repetitive storytelling style and ups and downs, was impressive and that was due to the way these settings were fleshed out as well as the character development and well-written dialogue. Less can very easily become much more.

Plus, we're now in the 32nd century and we've seen that transporter technology can be used to replace stairs and even change outfits, so to be completely honest, there isn't really a single idea of story that cannot be resolved by a simple combination of transporter and replicator technology. Not to mention intelligent matter. Ah, hello Smartmatter, my old friend. Because that's what happens when you project three seasons of a “Star Trek” series 1,164 years into the future.

Regardless, it seems that in the story, between four and six months have passed since the events of last season, where you may recall, the United Federation of Planets was desperately trying to save all life, as we know, from being accidentally exterminated by species. 10-C, while Ruon Tarka (Shawn Doyle) was still determined to use the illudium Q-36 explosive space modulator to destroy the dark matter anomaly. Book (David Ajala) is killed when his ship explodes, then bought back to life before facing retaliation for siding with Tarka. General Ndoye (Phumzile Sitole) seems to escape unscathed despite sabotaging the Discovery's warp drive and everyone lives happily ever after.

Malinne 'Moll' Ravel (Eve Harlow) and L'ak (Elias Toufexis) currently represent the alien antagonists. (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Lasting almost 60 minutes, the first episode is entitled “Red Directive” and is released at the same time as the second episode, entitled “Under The Twin Moons”. Michelle Paradise wrote the first one, which might explain why it's so boring, and Olatunde Osunsanmi directed it. The latter was written by Alan B. McElroy and directed by Douglas Aarniokoski, so the second installment might be a little better. Aarniokoski directed the first episode of “Picard” Season 3, and while the rest was a disappointing, drawn-out, nostalgia-fueled, 10-episode epilogue to another series that ended three decades a few years ago, the first opus was really decent.

The gang seems to be almost all there, including Lt. Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and Adira (Blu del Barrio) and there are some characters who don't seem to have returned, some of whom will be greatly missed, like Grudge, while others will not be. No sign of Zora yet either. It's also entirely likely that the incredible talents of Callum Keith Rennie, who plays a Starfleet captain named Rayner, will be spectacularly underutilized, just as Todd Stashwick was in Season 3 of “Picard.”

Credit to the production team, as they really make the most of their Volume-esque video wall soundstage. There are some interesting choices in terms of editing, much like in the second season premiere where Alex Kurtzman showed us what he learned at the Vince Gilligan School of Cinematography. It is unlikely that we will ever see them again, as we never have before.

Maybe having two spaceships sticking their heads in the sand was a metaphor for “Discovery” (Image credit: Paramount Plus)

To conclude then, the opening episode of the latest season “Star Trek: Discovery” is far, far from the strong openings that this series has demonstrated it is capable of in the past. And it's a sentence we've had to write far too many times. The TNG flashback right at the end is… well, disappointing, mainly due to the extent of nostalgic fan service since the first episode of Nu-Trek aired in September 2017. However, it could still provides an interesting story thread – we'll just have to wait and see.

The fifth and final season of “Star Trek: Discovery” and every episode of every “Star Trek” series – with the exception of “Star Trek: Prodigy” – is currently streaming exclusively on Paramount Plus in the United States, while “Star Trek: Prodigy” Prodigy” has found a new home on Netflix.

Internationally, shows are available on Paramount Plus in Australia, Latin America, the United Kingdom and South Korea, as well as on Pluto TV in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Switzerland on the Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel. They also broadcast on Paramount Plus in Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland and Austria. In Canada, they are broadcast on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi channel and broadcast on Crave.