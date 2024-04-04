



A celebration of young talent and creativity made possible thanks to the career orientation program Cedar Park, Texas, April 4, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Buy LC Fashion Collective High school designers ISD round stone And Léandre ISD are ready to dazzle the community with their innovative designs and creative prowess at “The Fashion Show,” taking place on April 6, 2024, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Parqsocial (Facilities Resources), located at 1641 Scottsdale Dr , Cedar Park, Texas 78613. This unique event showcases the creative talents of students from Westwood, Round Rock, Stoney Point, Cedar Ridge and Cedar Park high schools. Each student is ready to showcase original or recycled designs on Saturday's runway, promising a variety of themes and inspirations that showcase the remarkable talents of these young designers. Scheduled event: Model call time: 12:15 p.m. 12:30 p.m.

Doors open to guests: 1:00 p.m.

Show time: 1:30 p.m. 2:30 p.m. Location: Parqsocial (Facilities Resources), 1641 Scottsdale Dr, Cedar Park, TX 78613 “The Fashion Show” is honored to be supported by Shop LCa key sponsor, and is excited to announce BridgeBetween (a former Cedar Park High School graduate) as the event's DJ, providing an eclectic mix of House and Bass music to complement the parade presentations. “We extend our deepest gratitude to the teachers, district administrators, and everyone who helped make the ‘Fashion Show’ a reality,” says Michelle Long, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility at Shop LC and Founder from the program. “It is their unwavering support and commitment to fostering creativity and innovation in education that makes events like this possible.” This event is the perfect platform for students to showcase their creations and an opportunity for the community to recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of students and educators from participating schools and districts. The story continues The community and media are invited to join us in celebrating the achievements of these young talents. The venue can comfortably accommodate up to 250 guests, with additional standing room available to accommodate the expected high attendance. The cost is $5 at the door. Twelve of the best designers in their category will walk the catwalk during Austin Fashion Week on April 20. About the LC store

Based in Austin, Texas, home shopping channel Shop LC operates as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a company with extensive global sourcing and manufacturing resources. As an interactive, budget-conscious retailer, Shop LC offers a variety of products spanning the categories of fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle. Since its founding in 2007, Shop LC has expanded its reach to more than 70 million U.S. homes, delivering live, high-definition programming 24 hours a day, seven days a week, throughout the year. Additionally, the Your Purchase Feeds program ensures that with every purchase made, a meal is provided to a child in need. For more details, visit www.shoplc.com or download the interactive app available on iTunes, Google Play and other streaming devices or TVs. CONTACT: Darren Bogus Shop LC 5129033021 [email protected]

