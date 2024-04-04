Elizabeth Reaser wore a Danielle Frankel dress to elope under the olive trees in Italy





When it came to her wardrobe, Elizabeth wanted to maintain a similarly relaxed approach. I was desperately trying to be calm, but I couldn't find anything that felt like me, she said. To be honest, I've never been to a store because I'm allergic to the idea of ​​trying on clothes. I don't like fittings because of my acting life, so I was trying to avoid that process. After ordering a number of dresses online to try on and then returning them, Megan sent him a photo of a Danielle Frankel look. I think that's when I became married because all of a sudden I necessary this dress, said Elizabeth. It wouldn't be released until 2024, but luckily Sarah contacted the creator personally and the fairy godmother of the whole situation. This wouldn't have happened without her. Danielle did the Zoom fittings with us since we couldn't get to New York in time. I was so afraid to touch it! She was wonderful. Due to her career, Elizabeth was keen to not feel like she was in a costume or going to a premiere, so she went with minimal hair and makeup. That being said, I had the most awesome hair and makeup artists on the Amalfi Coast together,” Elizabeth recalls. One of them, Jillian Halouska, had done my hair once in Paris and kindly agreed to come. She brought with her a makeup artist that I had never met, Nicole Blais, who became a true angel. I can't believe how lucky I am that they are willing to do this. They are so bright and kind and cool. It’s such an emotional day and they made me feel good. The bride didn't think about jewelry at all until a week before the wedding because the dress alone was sparkling. She ended up wearing a pair of earrings that her friends Megan, Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor gave her as a wedding gift. And, as a finishing touch, Danielle Frankel gave Elizabeth a ribbon to wear around her neck. It was the 90s, naughty and perfect, Elizabeth remembers. The ceremony began at 5 p.m. at the Carusos Wagner Garden Hotel, which overlooks the Amalfi Coast. There were just three guests, Megan, Nico and Sarah, with Holland officiating. Bruce contacted two musicians, a mandolin player and a guitarist that we had fallen in love with the year before at Il San Pietro, and we came out with their rendition of LCD Soundsystem's Oh Baby that Bruce asked them to arrange at the 'Move forward,' said Elizabeth. It was so beautiful that we stopped at the end of the aisle and had an impromptu first dance. I think it may have been the purest moment of happiness of my life. Some say nothing really changes after marriage, but Elizabeth felt quite the opposite. It was the most intense experience, she explains. Something happened to us when we said our vows. It changed everything. I tried not to cry all the time, except when I laughed. After the service, the small group took off their shoes and had an aperitif, followed by dinner under the olive trees. We mainly drank champagne, Elizabeth said. And he made toasts. Our first dance was to an arrangement of Caetano Velosos Cucurrucucu Paloma that Bruce had the musicians prepare. I want to start all over again! Really. I feel so lucky.

