Fashion
Hello Kitty Store and Union Fashion to Open in Former Sunland Park Mall
Enoch Kimmelman, owner of The Shoppes at Solana, is excited to bring Union Fashion back as one of five new businesses to the mall experience.
Kimmelman purchased the former Sunland Park Mall in July 2023 and has been true to his word by upgrading the building and recruiting new stores, restaurants and entertainment-related tenants.
“This is an exciting chapter for our business. We are excited to reopen Union Fashion with a smaller footprint than before, but we are bringing back many of the brands we previously had like Versace, Hugo Boss and Bugatchi,” he said.
Kimmelman bought Union Fashion in 1995 and then closed it in 2018 to focus his efforts on his other store, Starr Western Wear. The clothing store has been a flagship store of The Shoppes at Solana since 2018.
“Now that we have the Solana, it represents a new opportunity for us to re-enter the market and Starr Western Wear is thriving and growing. And we've been really lucky to see our Starr Western Wear team grow and gain a lot of trust. experience, which allows us to redirect other resources to things like Union Fashion,” he said.
Over the past few years, the West Side Mall has become an interesting place to visit for the whole family. Its mix of businesses includes clothing retailers, an art gallery, a wine merchant, an aerial silk business, martial arts and a cosmetology school.
The Shoppes at Solana also offers entertainment, with the recent opening of Jungle Reef, an interactive aquarium, and Monkey Rock Entertainment, both owned by the same entertainment company.
Here's a look at the five upcoming stores.
Union Fashion returns
Union Fashion will be a high-end retailer of men's and women's clothing. He will carry popular brands like Versace, Hugo Boss and Bugatchi. She will also launch a new brand, Bishop + Young, a line of moderately priced women's clothing.
Union Fashion plans to open June 1 in the former Men's Express store on the first floor of the mall.
Hello Kitty will have a permanent place in El Paso
This is a big deal for those who enjoyed seeing the Hello Kitty Cafe truck roll through town. Kimmelman is excited to bring a Hello Kitty store to his mall.
“It's big news for us to have an official Hello Kitty store and international recognition. It's a very popular brand and product that appeals to all ages. It has a very loyal following,” said Kimmelman .
Fans can often find homewares, from backpacks and clothing to stationery, mugs and trinkets.
The store is expected to open within 60 days, sometime in May, and will be located on the first floor, next to FYE. Fans should expect a grand opening.
Local retailer Simply You by Jess will come to Solana
Simply You by Jess is an El Paso women's boutique offering stylish clothing and accessories. Clothing ranges from casual to formal and evening wear.
“They are very creative and energetic designers, fashion-conscious and knowledgeable about the latest trends,” Kimmelman said.
Owner Jessica Saldivar said in a statement that she will host a grand opening fashion show for the store on April 7. The show will include music and the product launch of the SoyGeezy Desert Diva line.
The store is next to EP Sneakerscene on the first floor.
The queen ice cream of Michoacán
Another new addition, this time to the mall's food court, will be La Reina de Michoacan ice cream parlor.
The store is known for its Mexican-style ice creams such as Fresas con Crema and paletas.
The store is expected to open in May in the former location of a pretzel store.
French touch
Another new restaurant that just opened is Le French Touch. The business opened its doors a few weeks ago and saw good attendance this weekend.
The shop offers pizzas and crepes. Crepes are delicious, iconic French crepes that can be made savory or sweet with whipped topping and strawberries.
Food court businesses open at 11 a.m.
More:Inexpensive restaurants, plenty of parks and museums make El Paso the best place to stay, study finds
Maria Cortes Gonzalez can be reached at 915-546-6150,[email protected]and @EPTMaria on Twitter,Andeptmariacg on TikTok.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.elpasotimes.com/story/money/business/2024/04/04/union-fashion-hello-kitty-michoacan-ice-cream-coming-to-shoppes-at-solana/73167478007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Born Again' Adds 'Physical' Actor Lou Taylor Pucci
- Top 10 finish for Sverduk at Cowgirl Classic
- Hello Kitty Store and Union Fashion to Open in Former Sunland Park Mall
- Indices fall on Kashmir rate cut signal and oil hits $90
- Google may charge subscription fees for AI-powered searches: report
- Remarks on the Conference on Restoring Justice for Ukraine
- Trump defends Truth Social against criticism as media attacks them
- Turkish Airlines profits soar in 2023 Naharnet
- Bollywood is witnessing a rise in the number of biopics
- Roblox exec says kids making money on platform are a gift
- Biden warns Netanyahu about humanitarian situation in GazaExBulletin
- New cause of asthma damage identified