Hello Kitty Store and Union Fashion to Open in Former Sunland Park Mall

Enoch Kimmelman, owner of The Shoppes at Solana, is excited to bring Union Fashion back as one of five new businesses to the mall experience.

Kimmelman purchased the former Sunland Park Mall in July 2023 and has been true to his word by upgrading the building and recruiting new stores, restaurants and entertainment-related tenants.

“This is an exciting chapter for our business. We are excited to reopen Union Fashion with a smaller footprint than before, but we are bringing back many of the brands we previously had like Versace, Hugo Boss and Bugatchi,” he said.

Kimmelman bought Union Fashion in 1995 and then closed it in 2018 to focus his efforts on his other store, Starr Western Wear. The clothing store has been a flagship store of The Shoppes at Solana since 2018.

“Now that we have the Solana, it represents a new opportunity for us to re-enter the market and Starr Western Wear is thriving and growing. And we've been really lucky to see our Starr Western Wear team grow and gain a lot of trust. experience, which allows us to redirect other resources to things like Union Fashion,” he said.

Over the past few years, the West Side Mall has become an interesting place to visit for the whole family. Its mix of businesses includes clothing retailers, an art gallery, a wine merchant, an aerial silk business, martial arts and a cosmetology school.

The Shoppes at Solana also offers entertainment, with the recent opening of Jungle Reef, an interactive aquarium, and Monkey Rock Entertainment, both owned by the same entertainment company.

Here's a look at the five upcoming stores.

Union Fashion returns

Union Fashion will be a high-end retailer of men's and women's clothing. He will carry popular brands like Versace, Hugo Boss and Bugatchi. She will also launch a new brand, Bishop + Young, a line of moderately priced women's clothing.

Union Fashion plans to open June 1 in the former Men's Express store on the first floor of the mall.

Hello Kitty will have a permanent place in El Paso

This is a big deal for those who enjoyed seeing the Hello Kitty Cafe truck roll through town. Kimmelman is excited to bring a Hello Kitty store to his mall.

“It's big news for us to have an official Hello Kitty store and international recognition. It's a very popular brand and product that appeals to all ages. It has a very loyal following,” said Kimmelman .

Fans can often find homewares, from backpacks and clothing to stationery, mugs and trinkets.

The store is expected to open within 60 days, sometime in May, and will be located on the first floor, next to FYE. Fans should expect a grand opening.

Local retailer Simply You by Jess will come to Solana

Simply You by Jess is an El Paso women's boutique offering stylish clothing and accessories. Clothing ranges from casual to formal and evening wear.

“They are very creative and energetic designers, fashion-conscious and knowledgeable about the latest trends,” Kimmelman said.

Owner Jessica Saldivar said in a statement that she will host a grand opening fashion show for the store on April 7. The show will include music and the product launch of the SoyGeezy Desert Diva line.

The store is next to EP Sneakerscene on the first floor.

The queen ice cream of Michoacán

Another new addition, this time to the mall's food court, will be La Reina de Michoacan ice cream parlor.

The store is known for its Mexican-style ice creams such as Fresas con Crema and paletas.

The store is expected to open in May in the former location of a pretzel store.

French touch

Another new restaurant that just opened is Le French Touch. The business opened its doors a few weeks ago and saw good attendance this weekend.

The shop offers pizzas and crepes. Crepes are delicious, iconic French crepes that can be made savory or sweet with whipped topping and strawberries.

Food court businesses open at 11 a.m.

