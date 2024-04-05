High Hopes invites the community to an inclusive fashion show featuring children from its preschool and clinic | WVie





The High Hopes Development Center continues its 40th anniversary celebration and prepares to host its second annual inclusive fashion show,Trail of Hopefeaturing children from her preschool and clinic, on Sunday, April 14, at The Factory at Franklins Liberty Hall. Tickets are available for $25 per person and $50 per household of up to six people and can be purchased online athttps://www.highhopesforkids.org/runway-of-hope. Presented by AP-Live, the Brett Boyer Foundation and Calvin and Marilyn LeHew, Runway of Hope will feature 35 High Hopes students, both typically developing and those with special needs, who represent the makeup of its educational and therapeutic services . Clothing will be provided by Target and The Little Cottage Childrens Shoppe. Runway of Hope is literally our mission in motion, said Brandy Blanton, High Hopes director of development. We invite the community to watch our children shine while feeling confident on the podium alongside their teacher or therapist. It’s truly a celebration of our kids and our staff and the progress they’ve made together. High Hopes Nutritional Therapist Lori Scott initially pitched the idea of ​​an inclusive fashion show. Scott also conceptualized the highly successful High Hopes & Hops organization fundraiser with her husband and High Hopes board member, Ricky Scott. Kristin Garner, director of clinical services at High Hopes, came up with the name Runway of Hope. The inaugural event held last April was dedicated to the memory of Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, daughter of a High Hopes occupational therapist and victim of the Covenant School shooting. Runway of Hope will introduce the Targets adaptive clothing line, which offers functional, sensory and more accessible clothing designed to meet the needs of more babies and children. Caleb Hartwell, leader of the local leadership team for Targets' remodeling division and member of the High Hopes advisory board, brought Target into the event. Tickets include free champagne and a snack provided by Catering & Events by Suzette. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. with departure at 4:15 p.m., and seating is first come, first served. Runway of Hope is also supported by: Advocacy Allies: CapWealth, Grasslands Environmental, Middle Tennessee Electric and Bill & Sally Zierden

Friends for the Future: The Kingston Group, Let it Shine Gymnastics, Ryan and Katherine Stark and Williamson Health In addition to selling tickets, High Hopes continues to solicit sponsors at various levels. Contact Blanton at [email protected] or 615-550-1437 for more information.

