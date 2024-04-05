Princess Diana had a 'backup' wedding dress she never knew about | Entertainment





Princess Diana had a “backup” wedding dress she'd never heard of. The late royal – who died in a car crash aged 36 in 1997 – married King Charles in 1981, when he was known as the Prince of Wales and wore a wedding dress with a 25-foot train during the ceremony, but he is now a designer. Elizabeth Emanuel revealed that a second dress was planned in case the original was stolen. Elizabeth – who designed the dress with her former husband David Emanuel – told People: “Neither of us wanted to worry her. It was a complete secret. I was a little neurotic, and I was like, ' What happens if someone breaks in and steals? The dress or something spills or there's a fire or it's stolen? So I thought, 'I'll make a backup dress .'” The replacement dress was different from the original and featured thin sleeves that were more “fitted” to the princess's arms, but the fate of the dress remains unknown to this day. She said: “That’s what made the dress so spectacular, it’s larger than life. [The second dress] was also white, not the deep ivory the royal wedding dress was made of. “I just told myself: If something happens, finish it and prepare it. But it probably ended up on a sample rail. It was probably reused, torn, thrown away, who knows? I call it the dress that never existed.” The designer recently recreated the dress from old sketches for a virtual museum honoring Diana. Museum director and curator Renae Plant said: “We've never seen this dress on Diana and we thought it would be beautiful to imagine it. You can't put a price on history.”

