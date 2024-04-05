Fashion
I travel for a living and Roark clothing goes with me wherever I go
Putting Roarks Travel Clothing to the Test
At the confluence of the Salmon and Snake rivers in Idaho. Photo: Tim Wenger
Most Turkish nightclubs also double as hookah bars. Photo: Tim Wenger
In November of last year, I traveled to Mexico City for a working retreat. 60 Matador colleagues gathered at a chic Condesa hotel for five days of excursions, meetings and festivities. The itinerary included cultural tours, nights out, quarterly and annual planning, and meals ranging from high-end (lunch at Contramar) to budget (tortas from the street vendor outside the hotel). I flew a few days earlier to embark on a hike of the Nevado de Toluca volcano, about two hours from the city. I also played the digital nomad card by staying after retirement. I drove across town to the Selina coworking hostel in the Centro Historico to post and write.
All I brought on the trip was a backpack with light outdoor and work clothes, dress and hiking boots, and some clothes for a few days. This was not possible thanks to a secret travel hack discovered. It also didn't require me to wear inappropriate attire for certain functions. On the contrary, I felt well dressed throughout the trip. That's because over the last few years I've pared down my wardrobe to the point where almost everything I wear on a daily basis is from Roark. Like a Matador editor-in-chief, I regularly travel the world with a laptop and a snowboard, and no other clothing brand makes me look presentable no matter where I am or what I'm doing.
Concrete example. In the first photo above I'm in a Roark breathable buttoned during an expedition to the Salmon River. The next photo is the same shirt, at a nightclub in central Turkey, also wearing Roarks. Jean highway 128. In the photos below I am in Roarks Well Worn Midnight Organic T-Shirt inside the crater of the Nevado de Toluca volcano. In the sequel, I wear the same shirt almost a week later, at the Teotihuacan pyramids. I also wear Roarks Highway 133 slim jeans. The breathability and sweat-wicking properties of the tops allow them to be worn multiple times without the need to wash them.
No lake of fire awaited us inside this volcano. Photo: Rulo Luna Ramos
Marveled at the pyramids of Teotihuacan. Photo: Tim Wenger
Why Roark stands out as the best travel clothing brand
Roark's roots are in the surfing and adventure travel spaces, both of which are quite laid back in nature. Founder Ryan Hitzel grew up surfing in Laguna Beach and was inspired by the company through his adventures traveling and working for Volcom. Surf style reigns supreme Highway 133 slim jeans fit comfortably with the brand's quirky and often beach-inspired t-shirt designs. However, these are not loungewear. They are designed to be worn hard. Roark focuses carefully on breathable materials that allow movement and typically include features such as water resistance or quick-drying ability. You can sweat in your shirt on the trail without feeling gross at the bar afterwards. The brand also uses organic cotton wherever possible.
The designs take inspiration from a variety of adventure sports, so they can transition from hiking to sightseeing without feeling out of place. I also love Roark's travel-friendly features: many Roark pieces include hidden pockets or convertible styles, making them ideal for traveling light and staying organized. Each season sees a clothing line inspired by the Roark team, known as the Revivalists, and their adventures in a specific location in the world. I tend to take one or two elements from each version. This spring I opted for the Gonzo Camp Collar Shirt in Sarda Almond and the Journey Shirt in Tahiti Nui Black. The Journey shirt, in particular, is the type of item that appeals to me from Roark because it's a statement piece that works well in such formal settings as I tend to find myself in. I would wear it to an interview with a history subject or on a Sunday bike ride with my daughter without thinking twice.
Roarks button-down shirts are the ultimate shirt for looking cool in a meeting. I always get comments about them. Some buttons, including the Bless Up breathable stretch line, are made with materials that wick away moisture or dry quickly, which can be essential in hot or humid climates. They also offer a range of fits, from classic to slimmer fits, so you can find one that suits your body shape and preferences. The company also recently launched a line for women.
Clothing designed for travel days
Iconic Roarks Stopover pants is the company's best version of airplane clothing. I've owned two pairs over the years and admittedly wasn't a fan of the older pair. They were baggy and I could never get the drawstring tight enough. But the brand took the concept back to the drawing board and released an updated version last fall that includes a Utility option and a Traveler option, with insulated legs perfect for flying to mountain destinations in the winter. The cord is also tighter this time around.
I frequently wear a Roarks Well Worn long sleeve t-shirt on travel days and also take it to the trails for hikes or bike rides to avoid burning my arms if I know I'm going to spend hours under the sun. Many of my colleagues seem to feel the same way, as several others wore Roark shirts for our team dinners and the day trip to the Teotihuacn Pyramids.
With its commitment to quality, comfort and versatility, Roark clothing is designed to withstand the rigors of the road while remaining stylish enough for any urban adventure. Think of them as an investment in your nomadic spirit, then go out and use them.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
