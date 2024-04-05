Fashion
Visit fashion designer Nandita Mahtani's stunning poolside home in Alibag
Last January, Nandita Mahtani celebrated 20 years of her eponymous fashion brand with a fashion show in which her friend Karan Johar walked the ramp. The audience was filled with Bollywood faces, from Manish Malhotra and Neelam Kothari Soni to Raveena Tandon and Bhavna Pandey, to the chic South Mumbai set, including, of course, social media darling Orry (Orhan Awatramani). Nandias, as she is affectionately known, is well known for her resort fashion wear, but what most people don't know is that she has also worked on a number of interior projects at the over the years. A staple of the Delhi-Mumbai-London social scene, Mahtani is well known for her understated style, be it fashion or attitude. She plays a small role in her family's thriving seafood export business based in Mumbai; his great love has always been design.
Her first design project was the family home in Alibag, which she completed in 2012. It was really my first project and I didn't know what I was getting myself into, she says with a laugh. The 8,000-square-foot home is three stories, with five bedrooms, and is set on an acre of land with sea views. Mahtani says his initial design for the space was a rustic country house with a courtyard, but she quickly abandoned the idea. After a few months, I decided I wanted a space that wasn't just a beach house, but a space where I could also live permanently, she explains. Alongside architect Kersi Kapadia, she asked the team to rip out the pedestals and start again. I know it's a bit ridiculous, but I wanted to build my dream house and have a modern, classic space that could be used all year round. In other words, beautiful but also practical.
The main features of the house are the expansive French doors that open on all sides and the spectacular black and white flooring in the living room. The two colors form his favorite palette. My gaze always goes first to black and white and she finds the combination striking. Even though it's a checkerboard floor, there's a lot you can do with it in terms of design, she explains. In fact, she says the living room is her favorite room in the house. Even though it was designed more than a decade ago, Mahtani says she still finds new corners to enjoy. She recently added new wallpaper and photography to the home, sourcing items from her travels around the world. Another popular corner is the multi-purpose entertainment room, complete with a high table and television. Flooded with light, it can open onto the garden or be closed during the monsoons.
The incursion of fashion designers into homes is only natural. Fashion complements interiors and vice versa. Mahtani emphasizes that when designing her fashion line, she looks to interiors for inspiration, whether it's patterns, wallpaper, curtains, art or furniture. I have always loved spaces; I used to help my friends with their house and my parents always let me take care of their house too, she said. In addition to interiors, she developed a jewelry line with Farah Khan, which debuted in London and Dubai and will soon be introduced in India. One collection is an art deco-inspired cocktail line and the other she describes as more fun with a pop of color, but not so serious. Mahtani says she loves jewelry, which is a family passion; even the men in his family are connoisseurs. Her favorite pieces include a heart-shaped diamond pendant designed by her mother as a gift for Mahtani; recent purchases include Bulgari Serpenti and Cartiers Juste un Clou necklaces.
For this frequent traveler, Miami is a constant source of inspiration. From the design district to the art deco buildings to the way they create spaces there, the city touches me, says Mahtani. Miami has so much creativity, from the way they use fabrics to the use of materials to the interaction of light with space, that my brain is working at full capacity. In fact, answering Miami seems intuitive, given that its hometown of Mumbai shares similarities, not only in terms of its art deco heritage but also its tropical vibe. Alibag is just a natural extension of this vibe. As for working on more interior projects in the future, Nandita Mahtani says, “Absolutely anything creative excites me, it doesn't have to be limited to just one area.
